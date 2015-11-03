Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kwon Alexander Up for Rookie of the Week

The linebacker is up for his second Rookie of the Week award after an inspiring performance against the Falcons in Week 8.

Nov 03, 2015 at 12:00 AM

After an inspiring performance against the Falcons in Week 8, linebacker Kwon Alexander has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. Alexander recorded 11 tackles and one interception, in addition to forcing and recovering a fumble, as Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta, 23-20.

VOTE: SELECT ALEXANDER AS THE ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Alexander's performance came just days after the passing of his younger brother.

Also nominated for the award are St. Louis running back Todd Gurley, Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson, Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Damarious Randall.

Gurley picked up 133 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as St. Louis defeated San Francisco, 26-7, in Week 8. Johnson recorded six tackles, two for losses, an interception and a pass defensed in Houston's victory over Tennessee while Randall had seven tackles, an interception and a pass defensed as Green Bay fell to Denver. Diggs caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's victory over Chicago.

RELATED: KWON DEDICATES GAME TO BROTHER

This is the second time that Alexander has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. He was nominated, and won, for his performance against the Texans in Week 3.

The Rookie of the Week award is determined by voting on NFL.com, so Buccaneer fans are encouraged to vote for Alexander early and often. To vote, CLICK HERE.

