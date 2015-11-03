Kwon Alexander Up for Rookie of the Week

Also nominated for the award are St. Louis running back Todd Gurley, Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson, Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Damarious Randall.

Gurley picked up 133 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as St. Louis defeated San Francisco, 26-7, in Week 8. Johnson recorded six tackles, two for losses, an interception and a pass defensed in Houston's victory over Tennessee while Randall had seven tackles, an interception and a pass defensed as Green Bay fell to Denver. Diggs caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's victory over Chicago.

This is the second time that Alexander has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. He was nominated, and won, for his performance against the Texans in Week 3.