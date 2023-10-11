Lions-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Six

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Lions RB David Montgomery vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Running behind left guard Jonah Jackson, a Pro Bowler in 2021, David Montgomery has had a lot of success on runs to the inside left so far as a Lion, such as the 66 (out of 109 total) yards he produced in that direction in last Sunday's win over Carolina. The Buccaneers will obviously try to stop that trend and keep Montgomery bottled up near the line of scrimmage, but if he breaks through the initial line of defenders, the defense will need to have strong work from its linebackers and other second-level defenders. One of the most important figures in that group is rising-star safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who leads the Buccaneers in tackles with 31, including 16 on rushing plays, which is only one fewer than team-leader Devin White. Winfield is back to playing free safety after spending much of last season as the Bucs' nickel corner, but that hasn't stopped the team's defensive architects from deploying him around the line of scrimmage quite a bit. He's a very sure tackler who doesn't shy away from contact, which will help in any battles with the hard-charging Montgomery, who also isn't afraid to take on defenders. The two might also meet each other when Montgomery is providing pass protection and Winfield inevitably tries to get at Jared Goff with a handful of well-timed blitzes.

2. Buccaneers WR Trey Palmer vs. Lions S Brian Branch

Trey Palmer and Brian Branch are both 2023 draft picks, and even though the Lions safety was selected 146 picks earlier than the Bucs' receiver, both players have made an instant impact on their respective teams. Early on, the Lions seem to have gotten a steal in Alabama's Branch, widely considered a potential first-round pick before he fell to them midway through the second round. He is starting in the slot and has already shown to be the heady, do-everything defender he was for the Crimson Tide, already notching 25 tackles, an interception and four passes defensed. The Buccaneers surely believe they got a steal as well in the sixth round when they nabbed the Nebraska speedster after trading a future pick to get a shot at him. Palmer scored his second touchdown of the season on yet another acrobatic catch, and while he has just six receptions so far he's already displayed a knack for showing up in big moments. While offensive coordinator Dave Canales has moved his receivers around quite a bit to give defenses different looks, it is Palmer who has played the most snaps in the slot (65) of anyone on the team. Presuming that remains the case in Week Six, these two rookies should have ample opportunities to prove who was the bigger draft steal.

3. Lions T Taylor Decker vs. Buccaneers OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Taylor Decker is the blindside anchor for an offensive line that has provided the relatively immobile Jared Goff with plenty of time to operate this season. The Lions' offense ranks fourth in sacks allowed per pass play and have only let Goff be sacked seven times in five outings so far. Decker, a first-round pick back in 2016, just made his 100th career start last weekend and is passionate about the Lions finally giving its fans some postseason hope. The 6-7, 318-pound blocker was playing some of the best football of his career during the Lions' 2022 surge and was named a Pro Bowl alternate, and he has continued to excel in his eighth season. While third-year edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has actually dropped into coverage quite frequently this season (116 times, second-highest total among NFL edges and 23.9% of his pass snaps), he has still found a way to make an impact as a pass-rusher, with 2.0 sacks and four QB hits. Tryon-Shoyinka most commonly rushes from the right edge of the Bucs' defensive front, which would put him in contention with Decker for much of the afternoon. The Bucs' pass-rusher has beaten several opposing tackles this season with an explosive get-off that gets him a clear path to the quarterback. Tryon-Shoyinka's average get-off at the snap of 0.84 seconds ranks first among all of the Bucs' front-line defenders.

4. Buccaneers C Robert Hainsey vs. Lions DL Alim McNeill