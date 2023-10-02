Updates: Dee Delaney Keeps Patching Holes in Bucs' Secondary

October 2 Updates

Dee Delaney, the Buccaneers' versatile third-year defensive back, is like a well-regarded handyman, taking on different jobs from day to day but producing the same pleasing results each time.

Most recently, Delaney found himself pressed into service as, primarily, a free safety when starter Ryan suffered a concussion two plays into the Buccaneers' road win over the Saints on Sunday. He played the remaining 63 defensive snaps and punctuated the Bucs' 26-9 victory with an interception off reserve quarterback Jameis Winston shortly before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. He also turned in three solo tackles as the Buccaneers held Derek Carr and the Saints' offense to 197 yards, including just 127 yards on 23 completions.

"He did a decent job," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Monday after reviewing the game tape. "He did a very decent job. We kind of moved him around [from] corner, strong (safety), free (safety), nickel. He kind of does everything back there for us, but we know he can catch the ball. He studies a lot during the week, and it pays off for him a lot."

Six days earlier, Delaney had gotten the call at cornerback after an injury to starter Jamel Dean. With Carlton Davis already inactive due to a toe injury and Zyon McCollum starting in his place, the Bucs turned to Delaney to help them stay in the game against a powerful Eagles' offense. Delaney picked off Jalen Hurts on a deep pass near the Bucs' goal line in that contest, to go with three more tackles. That means Delaney has tripled his career interception total in the span of a week, as he entered 2023 with one, in his first year with the Buccaneers in 2021.

The Buccaneers are heading into their bye week, which means they could get Dean back from his neck and shoulder injuries and Neal back from his concussion before having to face the Lions on October 15. However, if they do need someone to patch a particular hole in the secondary, they know they can count on Delaney.