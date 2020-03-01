Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Listen Live to Tom Brady's First Words as a Buccaneer at 12 pm ET on Tuesday

New Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady's will conduct an introductory conference call with the media on Tuesday, and it will be streamed live on Buccaneers.com and other sources beginning at noon

Mar 01, 2020 at 11:40 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks the media during a press conference for an NFL Super Bowl LIII football game on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 in Atlanta. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Tom Brady officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, beginning a second chapter to his Hall of Fame career after 20 years in New England. On Tuesday, Brady will speak publicly about that momentous occasion for the first time, and Buccaneer fans can listen in live.

Due to the nationwide response to the ongoing health crisis, the usual celebratory press conference is not currently possible. However, Brady will conduct a question-and-answer session with the media on Tuesday via a conference call on Tuesday. The audio from that call will be streamed live here on Buccaneers.com, as well as through the Buccaneers app, the team's Facebook page and the Bucs YouTube channel.

Brady joining the Buccaneers is one of the most dramatic results in nearly three decades of NFL free agency, and certainly one of the boldest moves ever for the league's 27th franchise. The Bucs believe that they have a roster that is ready to contend and that Brady can help them pursue championships after he won a league-record six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. On Tuesday, Brady will speak about why he chose to come to Tampa and what lies ahead.

For more on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, click here for a compilation of the key content on Buccaneers.com over the last four days.

