Anything and Everything Tom Brady from Buccaneers.com | Carmen Catches Up

-The reason Brady is such a prominent league figure isn't just his longevity. It's because he's also won – a lot. Brady has been to nine Super Bowls and won six of them. He has quite the resume when it comes to the big game and we delved into that here.

-Even outside of the big game, Brady has amassed quite the laundry list of awards and accolades*.*

-The road to those accolades hasn't necessarily been an easy one, either. Brady has gone toe-to-toe with some of the league’s best and still came out victorious. His resume also belongs in the elite category among many of those big names he has played against.

-Now, Brady is with a new team, where he will have to get used to some new faces. It'll be the first time that he's the new kid in town. He will have to build up new relationships – and one of the most important of those relationships will be with the guy tasked with protecting Brady.