Anything and Everything Tom Brady from Buccaneers.com | Carmen Catches Up

In case you missed it, here is everything Tom Brady that we've rounded up on the Bucs' website.

Mar 23, 2020 at 05:19 PM
So, I don't know if you guys heard but we signed this guy named Tom Brady. Maybe you've heard of him? He's been in the league for 20 years and is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. No big deal.

Ok, actually very big deal. In probably the biggest free agent deal ever made by the Bucs, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay and we at Buccaneers.com had you covered with all things TB12.

-There was of course the formal announcement that after days of speculation confirmed what many fans had been celebrating since league insiders had broken the news. The Bucs were going 'ALL IN' with Brady at the helm.

-**The fans were, predictably, excited.** They took to Twitter to welcome Brady to Tampa and talk about the signing. There was also an influx of New England fans, who just aren't quite ready to let Brady go.

-It's not likely you're a football fan and have escaped at least a surface knowledge of Tom Brady as a player, and perhaps as a person. In case you didn't know, we compiled 10 fun facts about the veteran quarterback.

-I alluded to it above but the signing of Tom Brady in free agency is probably the biggest splash the Bucs have made… ever. But what about where that ranks among all-time­ free agency signings? Scott Smith has you covered there.

-The reason Brady is such a prominent league figure isn't just his longevity. It's because he's also won – a lot. Brady has been to nine Super Bowls and won six of them. He has quite the resume when it comes to the big game and we delved into that here.

-Even outside of the big game, Brady has amassed quite the laundry list of awards and accolades*.*

-The road to those accolades hasn't necessarily been an easy one, either. Brady has gone toe-to-toe with some of the league’s best and still came out victorious. His resume also belongs in the elite category among many of those big names he has played against.

-Now, Brady is with a new team, where he will have to get used to some new faces. It'll be the first time that he's the new kid in town. He will have to build up new relationships – and one of the most important of those relationships will be with the guy tasked with protecting Brady.

-Brady will also have to get used to new skill players. Luckily, he has two of the game's best in wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin – both of whom were selected to the Pro Bowl after last season. Brady will also have a new crop of running backs to get acclimated to and Scott Smith explores that potential dynamic here.

