Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs have been good this season at taking care of the football, overall. They sit tied for fifth in turnover margin at +9 thanks to a takeaway-happy defense and an offense that doesn't give it away often. Plus, they have the added advantage of being at home, where they are a perfect 9-0 this season, with all three losses coming on the road.

"Obviously, we're all happy we're 10-3, but 11-3 is a lot better than 10-3," said quarterback Tom Brady. "We're going to try to get to 11-3 against a team that's obviously given us a lot of problems. Always a tough team to play – for as long as I can remember playing football this is a team that is prepared, they're tough, physical, they've got a lot of threats on the defensive side of the ball, a lot of veteran players. They've got a good rush, great linebackers – Demario Davis is one of the great linebackers in the NFL and it's unbelievable how he plays the game. And in the secondary, Marshon [Lattimore] and Marcus [Williams] and Malcolm [Jenkins], [Bradley] Roby's a phenomenal player, [Paulson] Adebo's a great player – they've got players all over the field. P.J. Williams picked me off there in the last game, that still kind of pisses me off, probably six weeks later."