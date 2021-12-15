What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

"It would be great," he said. "We always have goals each season. Last year we started with the Super Bowl, so now it's like what's the next goal? We wanted to win our division last year and obviously we couldn't, but that's our task this year. To be able to accomplish that and keep pushing toward our ultimate goal is just better. Like I said, to be able to do that at home for the fans to enjoy it with us and have fun. Make sure you're all wearing red. I'm going to be checking out for everybody in the stands so make sure you all wear red, but it will be fun."