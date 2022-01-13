Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

"You can look at it as pressure just being out on the field and understanding what the expectations are for this team," said running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. "I think that alone is enough pressure itself. Then understanding that you are playing with Tom Brady and you have to protect your quarterback. He has to be able to trust you out on the field just like you have to be able to trust all the other 10 players on the field with you. I feel like there is pressure every day. It's just about how you look at it. I look at everything as a challenge, so we've got to complete the challenge."