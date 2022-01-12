Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

"Overall, I would say it was a pretty good season from team-wise to my personal stance of my play," said tight end Rob Gronkowski. "That doesn't matter now [because] the regular season is done now, and we have to carry that into the playoffs now. If we want to win and not go home, you have to amp it up a notch. You have to make sure that you're on top of your game at all times because there's a couple of times during the season where you're not really on top of your game. A majority of the time, you're on top of your game in the regular season, but now, it's playoff time and you have to make sure you're amped, you have the energy levels high and that you're ready to go every single play because every play is huge in the playoffs."