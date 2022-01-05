Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

"That's what Tom does best," said Arians. "You start forcing it because of who's out there – you have to trust who's out there. He trusts the guys that are out there on the field."

Their offensive teammates are taking notice, too. A guy like tight end Rob Gronkowski has been around Brady for a decade. He's in his second year in Arians' system. He's seen a lot of things and he's still impressed with what some of the team's depth players have been able to do as of late.

"It's just great to see those guys step up," Gronkowski said. "They've been working hard all year since training camp, trying to be the best players that they can be. Just to seize that opportunity that they have and stepping up helps out the team big time. It helps them out with catching balls. It helps the team out tremendously so it's awesome to see. They've been working hard. You see them out at practice trying to get on the same page with Tom [Brady] and the rest of the players on the offensive side of the ball. You'll just see them keep stepping up and it's big. It helps the team out big when they do that."