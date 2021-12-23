A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Speaking of Fournette – yes, he may have just been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury but before Sunday's game against New Orleans, he'd been as reliable as they come as he morphed into an every-down back in front of our very eyes. He had the most receptions of any running back in the league prior to last Sunday. He was also top 10 in scrimmage yards and scrimmage touchdowns and was one of only nine players in the league with over 1,000 scrimmage yards and over 10 scrimmage touchdowns. That's including wideouts, people. Since the start of the 2020 playoffs, Fournette had the most offensive touches of any running back, the second-most scrimmage yards and was tied for fourth in scrimmage touchdowns.

And he gets a measly alternate spot?

You know who also got an alternate spot? Chris. OneFo. Godwin. AND Mike Evans. At least Evans was a first alternate. But what else do these receivers have to do? Evans has the second-most touchdowns of any receiver in the league, currently. Godwin, prior to Sunday, had the fourth-most yards of any receiver and had the second-most receptions.

And that was just the OFFENSE.

I've got seven letters for the selection committee on behalf of the defense...

No, not those seven letters.

Vita. Vea.

You're going to put one of the most domineering and impactful players as an alternate? And not even a first alternate! At least Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr. were first alternates. I understand that Vea doesn't have the gaudy sack numbers afforded to interior defensive linemen in 4-3 schemes, thereby making it a bit harder for him to get noticed but I'd think anyone who has ever gameplanned against this man wouldn't be able to scribble in his name on the ballot fast enough. He is an absolute game wrecker and you're delusional if you don't see that.

I don't think you want to get me started on the fact that inside linebacker Lavonte David didn't even make the alternates list. It's a travesty. A sham. A disgrace!

