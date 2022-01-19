What to Expect from the Rams According to the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers may have already played the Rams in the regular season this year but just like it was against the Eagles: this is an entirely different team and the postseason is for all intents and purposes, a new season. That Week Three loss to Los Angeles doesn't have any bearing on what will happen on Sunday in the Divisional Round for myriad reasons – not least of which is the personnel that will now suit up in Rams colors.

Los Angeles may be without Robert Woods but they have Odell Beckham Jr. now as a replacement.