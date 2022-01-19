Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

What to Expect from the Rams According to the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The Rams will have some new personnel this time around as they come to Tampa for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

Jan 19, 2022 at 05:36 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-1.19

-The Buccaneers may have already played the Rams in the regular season this year but just like it was against the Eagles: this is an entirely different team and the postseason is for all intents and purposes, a new season. That Week Three loss to Los Angeles doesn't have any bearing on what will happen on Sunday in the Divisional Round for myriad reasons – not least of which is the personnel that will now suit up in Rams colors.

Los Angeles may be without Robert Woods but they have Odell Beckham Jr. now as a replacement.

"They have weapons all over," said safety Antoine Winfield Jr. "The receivers are good, running backs are good, the quarterback is good, and they have a good offensive line. They have weapons everywhere. We just have to do our job of just making sure we contain those players. That's what we're practicing right now and that's what we're working on, so that's the goal just to contain all those guys."

That's what makes the Rams' offense so difficult to contend with: the sheer amount of weapons you have to account for. Not only has OBJ been productive himself for Los Angeles, scoring six touchdowns since becoming a Ram in Week 10, but he also pulls some of the attention of the league's triple-crown leader in Cooper Kupp, who finished the regular season as the top-ranked receiver in all three major categories.

"He's one of the best," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "I think he and Chris Godwin, to me, are the best all-around receivers in the league because they block, they do everything – inside, outside. They're very comparable, and you know how I think about Chris. Cooper, he's a challenge. You can't double team him all day, that's for sure – they have too many other weapons. You just have to own up your guy and fight him. He's a hard tackle just like Chris is."

"That's actually a really good comparison," continued wide receiver Mike Evans. "They're similar body types, as well. I didn't know Kupp was that big – he's got some good size to him, he can run all the routes, very crafty, he's faster than he looks, great body quickness, great hands, contested catch. He's a complete receiver. That's the reason why he got the triple crown this year."

Add in the fact that the Rams will also have running back Cam Akers back after a logic-defying recovery from an Achilles injury earlier in 2021 and the Rams seem capable of going toe-to-toe with the Bucs and their over-30 point average per game.

They also acquired reinforcements on the defensive line, boasting not only Aaron Donald now, but also Von Miller these days.

"Von is a great player," said tight end Rob Gronkowski. "I played against him many times when he was out in Denver. He's super quick. He can shoot off the ball at any time and just brings another dynamic to that defense. They can set that edge out there with Von and get that pass rush out there. He brings a lot of pressure to the game – a lot of pressure he brings to the offense because he's quick and he can get to a quarterback really fast."

The Bucs' offensive line will be trying to make sure that doesn't happen. Both center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs were non-participants in Wednesday's walk-through practice and Arians said earlier in the week that both will likely be game-time decisions on Sunday.

I put a prayer circle on the board behind me on our Coffee with Carmen & Casey show this morning for our injured players. It didn't account for all 12 players that ended up being listed on Wednesday's injury report but if you're so inclined – send some positive vibes to AdventHealth Training Center, emphasis on health.

-All that being said, the Bucs will also have a few tricks up their sleeve that they didn't have available last go-around. You'll recall that was the game in which Gronkowski suffered multiple rib injuries, knocking him out of the game early. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was on injured reserve. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul missed the game with injury, too. Tampa Bay should hopefully have all of those guys available for Sunday, pending the health of Murphy-Bunting's hamstring that kept him out of last Sunday's Wild Card game.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs. 
news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.
news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.
news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.
news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.
news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.
news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.
news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.
news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.
news

Inside the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Connection & How Brady is Working to Get It with Others | Carmen Catches Up

It's like they have ESPN or something.
news

Bucs Preparing for 'Playoff Caliber' Matchup with Bills | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers face one of their biggest tests this Sunday as they play host to the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising