Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers made the signing of veteran Le'Veon Bell official on Wednesday and while he's new to the Bucs, he's not entirely new to the offense he'll be playing in. Though Head Coach Bruce Arians was no longer in Pittsburgh (he was with the Steelers' from 2004 to 2011 and was their offensive coordinator from 2007-2011) when Bell arrived, there were still certain continuities carried over in the offense while Bell was there. Bell even said on Wednesday that some of the verbiage is the same and that he's picking things up quickly. We'll see if that translates into instant playing time as Tampa Bay plays the waiting game to see how bad running back Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury ends up being.