Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

One Last Time… | Carmen Catches Up

After six seasons, my time with the Buccaneers is up. 

Feb 24, 2022 at 10:04 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Final-CCU

Being a fan is a funny thing. For a lot of us, it's almost involuntary. It's thrust upon you, or at least it was for me, from a very early age often depending geographically where you are or maybe where your parents and influences are from. I know it wasn't a conscious decision for me when I fell in love with football and growing up outside Chicago, I never felt I even had a choice.

So, when I made the decision to move down to Tampa nearly six years ago, a place I didn't have much experience with, and work with a team I had once seen as NFC Central rivals, I sort of rebelled against the fact that I would be considered a fan.

I was working in football and the Buccaneers were the means to which I made that lifelong dream of mine come true. Nothing more but certainly nothing less. And I loved them for that. But could I really be a fan if I had done all this of my own volition?

The thing about this team is that it makes it hard not to be a fan. The more I got to know the players, the coaches, the people in this organization, I became fully entrenched in going to battle week in and week out with this team – yes, even if they were playing the Chicago Bears. That was new for me.

See, you're taught as a journalist to never become part of the story. You're there simply to disseminate information. As a representative of the team, my duty was to bring fans closer to the organization and inform them of things they wanted to know. But the way this team made me feel like I was truly a part of it made it hard to not become part of the story and for that, I am immensely grateful. To get to bear witness to a part of Buccaneer history and to even reach the ever-coveted Super Bowl mountaintop is something I can hardly wrap my head around. I feel so incredibly lucky.

It wouldn't have happened if as Buccaneer fans you didn't embrace me as you did. Interacting on social media, on game days, in the community, has been the highlight of my life. In no way have I ever felt worthy of the ways in which I was welcomed into this community and I want every single person who loves this team right along with me to know that. I hope beyond hope that I was able to make you feel what I did – that you are a part of this organization. A crucial part. All I ever wanted to do was be the link.

But after six seasons, I won't be able to be that link anymore and I hope you understand. I am leaving the Bucs with a heavy heart but knowing it's the right decision. I can't thank this place enough for the impact it's had on my life and I can't thank all of you enough for every single interaction we've had, whether it was a tweet, a wave or a like that was probably more for Tom Brady than it was for any of the words I wrote.

The great thing about the day and age we live in is that I'll never be far. CarmieV on Twitter and Instagram isn't going anywhere. And I look forward to all the new interactions and watching what's in store for this organization but this time, simply as a fan.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you, and Go Bucs.

Love always,

CarmieV

Related Content

news

Rams Scouting Report from Tom Brady & Todd Bowles and Could the Bucs Injury Status Actually Be an Asset? | Carmen Catches Up

What quarterback Tom Brady and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles are seeing from the Rams plus a silver lining with all the injuries the Bucs have faces this year.
news

What to Expect from the Rams According to the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The Rams will have some new personnel this time around as they come to Tampa for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.
news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs. 
news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.
news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.
news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.
news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.
news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.
news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.
news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.
news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.
Advertising