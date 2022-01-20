Rams Scouting Report from Tom Brady & Todd Bowles and Could the Bucs Injury Status Actually Be an Asset? | Carmen Catches Up

-That brings me to a bit more of a scouting report on Los Angeles from the eyes of Buccaneers' players and coaches. Though we've heard Mike Evans begrudgingly say the Rams play a lot more zone, which is true, Brady elaborated on Thursday that there's a little more nuance to it than that. Nuance that might benefit Evans, after all.

"These guys lock on to you pretty good at times too," said Brady. "They might call it zone, but a lot of time it plays like man and certain route concepts are guarded like man. I think this team does a lot of things well. I think they rush the passer well. They cover you really well in the secondary. They get a lot of turnovers. They sack the quarterback – strip sacks [too]. They have a lot of dynamic players. Jalen Ramsey is one of the great corners in the league. Between the guys they have in the secondary as well as the front, you have no plays that you can take off. These guys, they can turn you over, they can make big plays like they did the other night when David Long got the pick-six. It's a very, very challenging team."

While Ramsey is their number one corner, they haven't made a habit of making him a shadow. In Week Three, NGS tells us that Ramsey didn't spend more than a third of his coverage snaps lined up over any specific Tampa Bay receiver. Evans was targeted twice when covered by Ramsey and he caught one for a 14-yard gain. But Los Angeles much prefers to move their corners around, even if their coverage essentially becomes one-on-one once a receiver enters their zone, like Brady said.

On the other side of the ball, the Bucs' defense will have to contend with an also-productive offense with no shortage of weapons, even though they're missing some pieces themselves. Most notably, quarterback Matthew Stafford, in addition to being second to Brady in things like passing touchdowns this year, has also excelled against something the Bucs like to do a lot of: blitz.

Stafford has the best passer rating (139.6) this season when facing five or more rushers. That's bad news for a defense that blitzes the second-most of any team in the league. So how much will that alter how the Bucs approach the matchup?

"It all depends on what is in the gameplan," said Bowles. "We can do a lot or a little [blitzing] depending on how we see everything fitting with our guys first and worrying about them second. He's done a heck of a job. He's been a heck of a quarterback for a long time and one of the best in the game. We've got our hands full whether we blitz him or whether we play coverage, so we're just going to go out and play our game and we've just got to be disciplined."