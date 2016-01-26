Lynch Sees Promising Future for Buccaneers

Last week, Buccaneer great John Lynch was selected to become the ninth member in the team's Ring of Honor. Lynch held a press conference with an auditorium full of friends, family and members of the media on Friday and was asked several questions, including the current state of the Buccaneers.
Lynch said that he sees a bright future for the players and coaches that the Buccaneers have in place.
"I think there's a lot of great pieces here," Lynch said. "I will say, I've had the opportunity, through my broadcast duties, to be around Dirk and Mike Smith and a lot of the coaches. I was upstairs and I walked in the defensive meeting room and it was nice to see a lot of the guys that are familiar faces to me. I think they've built a wonderfully talented staff of guys that really know what they're doing. Now it's time to go do the work. I'm pulling for you guys (the Buccaneers) and wish you the best."
Lynch knows how to build a winning franchise. He was a part of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl championship team in 2002 and would help guide the team to the playoffs seven times during his career in Tampa Bay. When he arrived, the team had missed the playoffs 14 straight seasons.
"It is indeed possible and when you get it done, it's a beautiful thing," Lynch said. "How you build that, I think you have to have a bunch of single-minded people who buy in to a common goal, people from all kinds of different backgrounds. That's what Dirk (Koetter)'s task is. That's what Jason (Licht)'s task is. To get a bunch of guys that believe they can do it. Then you've got to put the work in. You've got to be unselfish. You've got to believe, you really do."
In the next few weeks, Lynch will find out of he's reached another significant milestone. This winter, he was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016. He has been a finalist for three years in a row.