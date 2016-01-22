Lynch: The Game is Different...And the Same

Chancellor, who will soon play in his fourth Pro Bowl, is similar in size to Lynch and also known as a hitter for whom opposing pass-catchers must account. He's part of a secondary that's known as the "Legion of Boom," and that nickname alone suggest that hard, aggressive tackling is still part of the game.

Lynch, had he been drafted in 2013 instead of 1993, would have learned to play the game just as Chancellor has, and he would have excelled at it. That's the opinion of Jerry Angelo, the long-time Chicago Bears' general manager who was Tampa Bay's director of player personnel in 1993.

"He could, absolutely," said Angelo, who knows Lynch stepped into a situation where some of the Bucs' staff wasn't sold on his abilities. "When he was drafted, they said the same things that they're saying now. Obviously, some of the coaches believed what was said and John had to prove himself. But as a player, John's a chameleon. He would do whatever he had to do to succeed and help his team. We thought he was a box safety, putting him down, low? No, John played well in deep half. We trusted him back there."