Malcolm Glazer to Present Donation to Tampa Bay Sports Commission

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Owner/President Malcolm Glazer will present the Tampa Bay Sports Commission with $60,000 to be used toward the development of local youth sports. Glazer will present the check to the TBSC during the Bucs "Kickoff 99" event that will be held at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Glazer`s presentation will take place on the main stage at 10:15 a.m.

Glazer`s grant is part of a commitment he made in 1997 to donate up to $30 million over a 30-year period toward the continued growth and enrichment of amateur youth sports activities in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Glazer founded the TBSC in 1997 with a gift of $75,000, and promised to donate $7,500 for the next 30 years following every Buccaneers regular-season victory up to $100,000 per year.

"The Buccaneers believe youth athletic programs are an important part of our community," Glazer said. "Through our program with the TBSC we have been able to bring several major competitions and sporting events to the Tampa Bay area, and we have given local youth the opportunity to participate in sports they may have only seen in a magazine or on television."

Since Glazer created the TBSC in 1997, the organization has brought such sporting events to the Bay area as the International Volleyball Federation s NORCECA Zone America s Cup (October, 1999), the Sunshine State Games (July, 1999) and the 2003 NCAA Men`s Basketball First/Second Round East Competition (March, 2003).