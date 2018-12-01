Marpet, Cappa Wearing Cleats '4EVS' & National CMV Foundation During My Cause, My Cleats

"It took us a while to wrap our heads around what she was dealing with and what we were going to deal with," Spytek said when Evelyn was diagnosed in the NICU. "You're always dealing with a lot as a first time parent, but when it goes a different way than you expect or that everyone told you it was going to seem, there are a whole other set of challenges."

The Spyteks were at a loss following the diagnosis, having not heard about the disease while John's wife, Kristen, was pregnant. Right away, they noticed a glaring need for more education and awareness about a disease that is ultimately preventable with the right precautions, yet affects an estimated 30,000 babies each year. The couple started the National CMV Foundation in 2014, while they themselves learned and coped with Evelyn's condition, with the mission of educating women of child-bearing age about CMV.

With John working in the NFL and the My Cause, My Cleats Campaign bringing national attention to a multitude of causes, there was an opportunity there that was readily taken by a couple of guys that are hard to miss on Sundays.

"When John told me about his organization, it was a no brainer," right guard Ali Marpet said about how he made his decision to support the National CMV Foundation on his cleats this Sunday. "Their commitment to this and wanting to get more people involved I think is awesome. It's a great organization."