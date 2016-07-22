Martin Among Madden's Top Running Backs

Training camp, the 2016 NFL season and the release of Madden 17 are quickly approaching. To help count them down, EA Sports is releasing their ratings for each position in this year's Madden video game. Standing out on the running backs list is Tampa Bay's own Doug Martin.

Martin earned a 90 overall rating, good for the third-highest running back score in this year's game. His running style from last season put him at 89 Speed, 91 Agility, 90 Trucking, 91 Elusivity and 91 Stiff Arm. EA Sports' story had this to say about the Bucs' back:

"At the start of the Madden NFL 16 season Martin was a 78 overall. In Madden NFL 17 he has jumped to the 3rd best overall running back in the game. Martin won't win a foot race against anyone, but he will run through them. Utilize him on north south runs rather than tosses and pitches."

Martin made the leap from a 78 overall score to this year's 90 thanks to an incredible 2015 season that led to his second Pro Bowl berth and first time being named an AP All-Pro. Martin ended last season with 1,402 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per rush, 271 receiving yards and 7 total touchdowns.

Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell was the highest-graded running back at 94 overall, followed by Minnesota's Adrian Peterson (91 overall) and Martin. Rounding out the Top 5 were Kansas City's Jamaal Charles (89 overall) and Houston's Lamar Miller (88 overall).