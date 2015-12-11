Martin Poised to Take NFL Rushing Lead

Most of the time, the Buccaneers and Vikings both play on Sunday, so it's unclear how many yards, exactly, Doug Martin would need to surpass Adrian Peterson as the NFL's leading rusher. Martin has spent the past few weeks as the league's No. 2 rusher behind Peterson.

This week is different, though. Peterson played on Thursday, picking up 69 rushing yards in Minnesota's loss to Arizona and bringing his season total 1,251. So heading into Sunday's game, it's clear how many yards Martin will need to become the NFL's leading rusher.

With 119 rushing yards against the Saints, Martin will surpass Peterson as the league's leading rusher. Martin currently has 1,133 yards on the season, averaging 94 yards per game. He and Peterson are the only backs in the NFL to surpass 1,000 yards so far.