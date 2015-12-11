Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Martin Poised to Take NFL Rushing Lead

Doug Martin needs 119 yards to pass Adrian Peterson as the NFL's leading rusher.

Dec 11, 2015 at 04:00 AM

Most of the time, the Buccaneers and Vikings both play on Sunday, so it's unclear how many yards, exactly, Doug Martin would need to surpass Adrian Peterson as the NFL's leading rusher. Martin has spent the past few weeks as the league's No. 2 rusher behind Peterson.

This week is different, though. Peterson played on Thursday, picking up 69 rushing yards in Minnesota's loss to Arizona and bringing his season total 1,251. So heading into Sunday's game, it's clear how many yards Martin will need to become the NFL's leading rusher.

READ: VIKINGS' LOSS HELPS BUCS' PLAYOFF HOPES

With 119 rushing yards against the Saints, Martin will surpass Peterson as the league's leading rusher. Martin currently has 1,133 yards on the season, averaging 94 yards per game. He and Peterson are the only backs in the NFL to surpass 1,000 yards so far.

Safe to say, Martin's on pace for his second trip to the Pro Bowl. Part of the process is a fan vote, so Buccaneer fans are encouraged to support their running back by voting **HERE.

Photos: Doug Martin Reaches 1,000 Yards

Photos of Doug Martin's 97-yard performance against the Colts, which put him over 1,000 yards rushing on the season.

