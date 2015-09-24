Martin, Sims Working Well in Tandem

But that was in a relatively meaningless loss at the end of a 2-14 campaign. This past Sunday, once again with the Saints on the other side, Martin and Sims combined for 150 yards from scrimmage and the Buccaneers won, holding on to a 26-19 victory in the Superdome. Tampa Bay had 59 offensive snaps in the game, 35 of which were runs and 24 of which were passing plays (including sacks). It was closer to a split down the middle before the Bucs began grinding out the clock with a series of runs in the fourth quarter.

"It's a good balance," said Martin. "I believe we had about 35 carries total and it was a well-balanced day. If you could take pressure off of [QB Jameis] Winston, that's something that we've got to do. We've got to stay in the game, of course. They can't get ahead for us to [be able] to keep running the ball, but it was definitely a good, balanced game."