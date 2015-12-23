Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McCoy: David's the "Best at What he Does"

Gerald McCoy believes Lavonte David is the best outside linebacker in the business, despite the fact that he wasn't selected for this year's Pro Bowl.

Dec 23, 2015 at 04:36 AM

As far as the numbers are concerned, Lavonte David is putting together yet another excellent season. David's recorded 126 tackles this season, the most of any Buccaneer and fourth-most of any player  in the league. Should he continue the pace he's on, David will finish the season with 144 tackles, which would be eerily similar to his numbers the previous two seasons; he recorded 146 tackles a year ago and 145 in 2013.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced their Pro Bowl rosters and David was not listed. He has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nomination in his career despite being a former first-team All-Pro.

"I always say he's the best at what he does," said Gerald McCoy, who was selected to play in the game. "He's a pure linebacker and I truly believe that. I've been watching him since he came in. We named him the flash for a reason, man. He's all over the field.

"He loves the game, he studies the game and he lives it. He really lives this game, man. If he's not out there on the field you just kind of see a difference in him. He has to be out there on that grass. It's tough to see this happen year-in and year-out to know that he truly is one of the best, if not the best at what he does."

There is still a chance that David could play in the Pro Bowl, though. He was selected a first alternate and will make the trip if any one of Jamie Collins, Thomas Davis, Tamba Hali, Justin Houston, Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware are injured or playing in the Super Bowl.

There is the potential for four Buccaneers to be playing in the Pro Bowl. McCoy, along with Doug Martin, earned nominations outright. David and Logan Mankins were selected as first alternates. Whether or not David and Mankins will be headed to Hawaii will be determined as the playoffs push on. The game is set to be played on January 31st at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

