McCoy: David's the "Best at What he Does"

"I always say he's the best at what he does," said Gerald McCoy, who was selected to play in the game. "He's a pure linebacker and I truly believe that. I've been watching him since he came in. We named him the flash for a reason, man. He's all over the field.

"He loves the game, he studies the game and he lives it. He really lives this game, man. If he's not out there on the field you just kind of see a difference in him. He has to be out there on that grass. It's tough to see this happen year-in and year-out to know that he truly is one of the best, if not the best at what he does."

There is still a chance that David could play in the Pro Bowl, though. He was selected a first alternate and will make the trip if any one of Jamie Collins, Thomas Davis, Tamba Hali, Justin Houston, Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware are injured or playing in the Super Bowl.