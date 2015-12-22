Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McCoy in Good Company with 4th Pro Bowl

Gerald McCoy has been selected for the Pro Bowl four times in his career, moving him into an elite group of Buccaneers.

Dec 22, 2015 at 11:53 AM

Photos: Best of DT Gerald McCoy

Photos of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy from the 2015 season.

On Tuesday night, Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was selected for the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. McCoy has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the past four seasons, dating back to 2012. Despite battling through injuries this season, he currently has 7.5 sacks, the fourth-most amongst the NFL's defensive tackles.

McCoy was one of two Buccaneers selected, along with running back Doug Martin. Guard Logan Mankins and linebacker Lavonte David were both selected as alternates.

McCoy is now in elite company as a four-time Pro Bowler. Only eight players in team history have appeared in the Pro Bowl more often than McCoy. Below is a look at who they are:

T8. DT Gerald McCoy (4)

1222-mccoy.jpg

T8. TE Jimmie Giles (4)

1222-giles.jpg

T5. LB Hardy Nickerson (5)

1222-nickerson.jpg

T5. S John Lynch (5)

11240lynch.jpg

T5. CB Ronde Barber (5)

1118-barber.jpg

  1. FB Mike Alstott (6)
102alstott.jpg

  1. DT Warren Sapp (7)
1222-sapp.jpg

  1. LB Derrick Brooks (11)
1222-brooks.jpg
