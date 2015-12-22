McCoy in Good Company with 4th Pro Bowl

On Tuesday night, Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was selected for the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. McCoy has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the past four seasons, dating back to 2012. Despite battling through injuries this season, he currently has 7.5 sacks, the fourth-most amongst the NFL's defensive tackles.

McCoy was one of two Buccaneers selected, along with running back Doug Martin. Guard Logan Mankins and linebacker Lavonte David were both selected as alternates.

McCoy is now in elite company as a four-time Pro Bowler. Only eight players in team history have appeared in the Pro Bowl more often than McCoy. Below is a look at who they are: