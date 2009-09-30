Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McCoy Returns

The Buccaneers made a pair of roster maneuvers on Wednesday that essentially reversed the moves of last Saturday, when LB Matt McCoy was released to facilitate WR Mario Urrutia's promotion from the practice squad…With McCoy re-signed, the promising Urrutia returns to the practice squad

Sep 30, 2009 at 08:26 AM
mccoy09_30_09_1_b.jpg

LB Matt McCoy has excelled on special teams during several stints with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Matt McCoy four days ago but obviously didn't plan to be without the fifth-year linebacker for long.

On Wednesday, the Bucs announced the re-signing of McCoy, who played in the season's first two contests before being released just before the Week Three game against the New York Giants. McCoy actually started the season opener at weakside linebacker when Geno Hayes was briefly benched for arriving late on game day, but he played primarily on special teams and had two kick-coverage stops.

To make room for McCoy on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived first-year wide receiver Mario Urrutia and re-signed him to the practice squad. That was essentially the reverse of Saturday's moves, when Urrutia took the spot vacated by McCoy. The switch back could be an indication that wide receivers Antonio Bryant and Maurice Stovall are recovering well from their injuries.

Tampa Bay promoted Urrutia before the Giants game to guard against being short at the receiver position. Stovall had been declared doubtful for the game due to a knee injury while Bryant was considered questionable. However, Bryant was able to start the game and remain on the field throughout, and Urrutia did not see any action.

The speedy McCoy will resume his spot as the team's primary reserve at weakside linebacker as well as one of the Bucs' core special teams players. The former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles first joined the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2008 and he has since appeared in seven games and made nine kick-coverage stops. McCoy has also played for Philadelphia and New Orleans and has appeared in 37 games with 10 starts. He started 10 games for the Eagles during his second NFL season in 2006, recording 81 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

McCoy was also released in the middle of the 2008 season, but he was re-signed four weeks later, finishing the season in Tampa and heading to training camp with the team again this summer.

The 6-6, 232-pound Urrutia was a seventh-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 after a fine collegiate career at Louisville in which he averaged 17.5 yards per catch and scored 16 touchdowns among his 130 receptions. He opened the 2009 training camp with the New York Jets but was released during the first week and quickly signed by the Buccaneers. He impressed Tampa Bay's coaching staff quickly and earned a spot on the practice squad after playing in all four preseason games and catching seven passes for 85 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Ace Kicker Ryan Succop, Too

The good news on the free agency front continues for the Buccaneers with a new deal done for K Ryan Succop, who made 37 of his 40 attempts in 2020 and set a new team scoring record
news

Donovan Smith Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

On the heels of an outstanding performance during the team's run to a Super Bowl championship, left tackle Donovan Smith has signed an extension to remain with the Buccaneers past the 2021 season
news

Gronk It Back! Rob Gronkowski Re-Signs with Bucs

Rob Gronkowski, most recently seen catching two touchdown passes in Super Bowl LV to give him 100 scores in his career, has signed a one-year deal to remain with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2021
news

Solid Line: Rakeem Nunez-Roches Stays with Bucs

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches has re-signed with Tampa Bay after filling a critical role on defense during the team's 2020 title run
news

Kevin Minter Re-Signs with Bucs Again

ILB Kevin Minter is re-signing with the Buccaneers for the third year in a row after spending the 2019-20 campaigns as a core special teamer and a valuable spot starter on defense
news

Chris Godwin Signs Franchise Tag Tender

WR Chris Godwin has signed the franchise tag tender he received last week, locking him in with the Bucs through at least 2021, though he and the team can continue to work on a long-term deal through mid-July
news

Shaq Barrett Stays in Tampa with Multi-Year Deal

OLB Shaq Barrett, one of the NFL's best edge rushers, will return to the Super Bowl champions after signing a new contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday
news

Bucs Re-Sign Playoff Standout Aaron Stinnie

Guard Aaron Stinnie, who performed well in three playoff starts including Super Bowl LV, re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday shortly before he would have become a restricted free agent
news

Tom Brady Signs Contract Extension with Bucs

After winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season as a Buccaneer, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has signed an extension that will keep him with the team past the original deal that covered the 2020-21 seasons
news

Lavonte David Stays with Bucs on New Multi-Year Deal

The last week before free agency ends with fantastic news for the Bucs, who have re-signed ILB Lavonte David, a seven-time team captain, a 2020 second-team All-Pro and one of the most accomplished players in team history
news

Bucs Place Franchise Tag on Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers have chosen to use their franchise player designation on WR Chris Godwin, who plays multiple important roles on offense and is a key part of the team's effort to defend its Super Bowl title
news

Bucs Re-Sign C.J. Prosise, Add Two More to 2021 Roster

The Bucs signed three more players to their 2021 roster on Friday, bringing veteran RB C.J. Prosise back and adding first-year players DL Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley
Advertising