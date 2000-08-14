Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McLaughlin to Rejoin Team

After nearly a week in the hospital, DE John McLaughlin will be back with the Buccaneers on Tuesday

Aug 14, 2000 at 01:12 PM
mclaughlin1.jpg

DE John McLaughlin missed the team's trip to Miami to receive direct treatment to his knee in the hospital

John McLaughlin, a second-year defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been suffering recently from an infection in his right knee. To treat that infection more directly, the Buccaneers placed McLaughlin in St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, August 8. He will leave the hospital and rejoin the Buccaneers by this Tuesday, August 15.

McLaughlin was kept in the hospital in order to provide continuous treatment to the infection through intravenous administering of antibiotics. He did not travel with the team to Miami last Thursday for the team's preseason game. McLaughlin is also not expected to play in New England this coming Sunday, August 20, though he will resuming practicing next week.

In 1999, McLaughlin was one of the team's top special teamers, recording 14 special teams tackles. He is attempting to prove during the 2000 preseason that he can also be effective as a situational pass rusher on defense.

The Buccaneers break camp on Tuesday and will resume practices on Wednesday at One Buccaneer Place, the team's headquarters.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

