McLaughlin to Rejoin Team

DE John McLaughlin missed the team's trip to Miami to receive direct treatment to his knee in the hospital





John McLaughlin, a second-year defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been suffering recently from an infection in his right knee. To treat that infection more directly, the Buccaneers placed McLaughlin in St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, August 8. He will leave the hospital and rejoin the Buccaneers by this Tuesday, August 15.

McLaughlin was kept in the hospital in order to provide continuous treatment to the infection through intravenous administering of antibiotics. He did not travel with the team to Miami last Thursday for the team's preseason game. McLaughlin is also not expected to play in New England this coming Sunday, August 20, though he will resuming practicing next week.

In 1999, McLaughlin was one of the team's top special teamers, recording 14 special teams tackles. He is attempting to prove during the 2000 preseason that he can also be effective as a situational pass rusher on defense.