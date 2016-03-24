McShay Predicts Bucs' First Two Draft Picks

"Hargreaves isn't a true speedster (4.50 40-yard dash at the combine), but he wins in coverage thanks to his exceptional quickness, fluidity and ball skills," McShay wrote . "Even though he's just 5-foot-10, Hargreaves' leaping ability (39-inch vertical jump) helped him snag 10 interceptions in college. The Bucs can never have too many cover guys playing in their division, and drafting Hargreaves would give them the best man-to-man corner in this class."

Dodd has been linked to the Buccaneers this offseason, but as a first-round pick. In his latest mock draft, NFL Media's Charles David had Dodd as the Bucs' pick at No. 9. Whether or not he falls out of the first round has yet to be determined, but it speaks to Dodd's talent that some consider him to be a top-ten pick.