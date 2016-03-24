Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McShay Predicts Bucs' First Two Draft Picks

ESPN draft guru Todd McShay makes his predictions for the Bucs' first and second-round picks.

Mar 24, 2016

In his fourth mock draft of the offseason, ESPN's Todd McShay expanded his picks from one round to two rounds. The mock, which was released on Thursday, had the Buccaneers selecting former Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves No. 9 overall and then picking up former Clemson defensive end Kevin Dodd at No. 39

READ: HARGREAVES WEARS "TAMPA" CLEATS AT PRO DAY

McShay had originally penciled in former Oregon defensive end DeForest Buckner for the Bucs at No. 9 but his past three mock drafts have been all Hargreaves.

"Hargreaves isn't a true speedster (4.50 40-yard dash at the combine), but he wins in coverage thanks to his exceptional quickness, fluidity and ball skills," McShay wrote. "Even though he's just 5-foot-10, Hargreaves' leaping ability (39-inch vertical jump) helped him snag 10 interceptions in college. The Bucs can never have too many cover guys playing in their division, and drafting Hargreaves would give them the best man-to-man corner in this class."

READ: KOETTER HAS HIGH HOPES FOR BANKS

Dodd has been linked to the Buccaneers this offseason, but as a first-round pick. In his latest mock draft, NFL Media's Charles David had Dodd as the Bucs' pick at No. 9. Whether or not he falls out of the first round has yet to be determined, but it speaks to Dodd's talent that some consider him to be a top-ten pick.

"Dodd finished second in the FBS with 23.5 tackles for loss, up from 2.5 the previous season," McShay continued. "Was it a one-year fluke or a sign of things to come? We'll find out soon enough, but it appears Dodd is just scratching the surface of his potential."

The Buccaneers addressed both the cornerback and defensive end position in free agency by signing Brent Grimes, Josh Robinson and Robert Ayers, but General Manager Jason Licht said that those signings wouldn't change the Bucs' draft strategy, something McShay's predictions seem to take into account. For a look at the Bucs' complete Mock Draft Roundup, click **HERE**.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

