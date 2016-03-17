McShay Thinks Bucs Should Look at WRs

The top 50 prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft class according to NFL Media analyst, Daniel Jeremiah.
As the spring carries on, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay will continue to release updated mock drafts outlining which college prospects will land with which NFL teams. In his latest mock draft, McShay has the Bucs taking former Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves with the No. 9 pick, which seems to be a fairly popular opinion among draft analysts. McShay's colleague, Mel Kiper, among others, have Hargreaves slotted as the Bucs' pick.
McShay still believes the Bucs should go for a corner in the first round, but feels that the team should use their mid-round picks to give Jameis Winston more weapons in the passing game.
"They re-signed Doug Martin (and) still have Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson but I still think they could use an upgrade at the slot receiver and more depth and competition," McShay said in a podcast on ESPN.com. "I don't think in the first couple of rounds but I think once you get into rounds three and four if you've gotten your corner and pass-rusher and safety and you've dealt with those positions, I think wide receiver becomes an area that you start to look at.
In 2014, both Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson went over 1,000 yards receiving, becoming the first duo in team history to do so. But Jackson struggled with injuries a year ago, as did Louis Murphy, who was projected as the team's No. 3 receiver but missed most of the year with a knee injury. McShay believes that a productive slot receiver could be the missing piece to put the Bucs' offense over the edge.
"They've got size, we know that. But maybe a guy that can uncover quickly like a Pharoh Cooper from South Carolina, Leonte Carroo from Rutgers to work the slot and do the dirty work over the middle of the field to handle the quicker throws when the quarterback is looking to get the ball out of his hands. To me, Jameis Winston has good weapons but they can continue to give a young quarterback more weapons."