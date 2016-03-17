McShay Thinks Bucs Should Look at WRs

"They re-signed Doug Martin (and) still have Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson but I still think they could use an upgrade at the slot receiver and more depth and competition," McShay said in a podcast on ESPN.com. "I don't think in the first couple of rounds but I think once you get into rounds three and four if you've gotten your corner and pass-rusher and safety and you've dealt with those positions, I think wide receiver becomes an area that you start to look at.

In 2014, both Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson went over 1,000 yards receiving, becoming the first duo in team history to do so. But Jackson struggled with injuries a year ago, as did Louis Murphy, who was projected as the team's No. 3 receiver but missed most of the year with a knee injury. McShay believes that a productive slot receiver could be the missing piece to put the Bucs' offense over the edge.