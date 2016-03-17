Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McShay Thinks Bucs Should Look at WRs

If the Bucs take a corner or pass-rusher in the first round, ESPN's Todd McShay thinks the team should turn their sights to a wide receiver in the middle rounds.

Mar 17, 2016 at 07:19 AM

Top 50 Prospects for 2016 NFL Draft

The top 50 prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft class according to NFL Media analyst, Daniel Jeremiah.

LB - Josh Perry, Ohio State
CB - Artie Burns, Miami (Fla.)
LB - Deion Jones, LSU
DT - Sheldon Day, Notre Dame
DE - Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma
LB - Kyler Fackrell, Utah State
OG - Cody Whitehair,Kansas State
DT - Jonathan Bullard, Florida
DT - Austin Johnson, Penn State
DT - Kenny Clark, UCLA
S - Vonn Bell, Ohio State
WR - Josh Doctson,TCU
DT - Chris Jones, Mississippi State
RB - Devontae Booker,Utah
S - Karl Joseph,West Virginia
CB - William Jackson III, Houston
RB - Derrick Henry, Alabama
LB - Kamalei Correa, Boise State
OG - Germain Ifedi,Texas A&M
OT - Taylor Decker, Ohio State
DE - Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky
WR-William Fuller, Notre Dame
QB - Paxton Lynch, Memphis
DT - Vernon Butler, Louisiana Tech
DT - Andrew Billings, Baylor
DE - Shaq Lawson, Clemson
DT - Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
CB - Eli Apple, Ohio State
CB - Meckensie Alexander, Clemson
C - Ryan Kelly, Alabama
OT - Jack Conklin, Michigan State
DT - Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss
LB - Leonard Floyd, Georgia
DE - Kevin Dodd, Clemson
WR - Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
WR - Corey Coleman, Baylor
DT- A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
DT - Jarran Reed, Alabama
LB - Reggie Ragland, Alabama
LB - Darron Lee, Ohio State
OT - Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
CB- Vernon Hargreaves, Florida
QB - Jared Goff, Cal
QB - Carson Wentz, North Dakota
RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
DT - DeForest Buckner, Oregon
DE - Joey Bosa, Ohio State
LB - Myles Jack, UCLA
S - Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
OT - Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
As the spring carries on, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay will continue to release updated mock drafts outlining which college prospects will land with which NFL teams. In his latest mock draft, McShay has the Bucs taking former Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves with the No. 9 pick, which seems to be a fairly popular opinion among draft analysts. McShay's colleague, Mel Kiper, among others, have Hargreaves slotted as the Bucs' pick.

READ: MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP, 5.0

McShay still believes the Bucs should go for a corner in the first round, but feels that the team should use their mid-round picks to give Jameis Winston more weapons in the passing game.

"They re-signed Doug Martin (and) still have Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson but I still think they could use an upgrade at the slot receiver and more depth and competition," McShay said in a podcast on ESPN.com. "I don't think in the first couple of rounds but I think once you get into rounds three and four if you've gotten your corner and pass-rusher and safety and you've dealt with those positions, I think wide receiver becomes an area that you start to look at.

READ: AYERS FEELS CAPABLE OF DOUBLE-DIGIT SACKS[

](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/article-1/Ayers-Feels-Capable-of-Double-Digit-Sacks/bfee90d3-f163-4e38-83d7-d995cea4a8a2)In 2014, both Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson went over 1,000 yards receiving, becoming the first duo in team history to do so. But Jackson struggled with injuries a year ago, as did Louis Murphy, who was projected as the team's No. 3 receiver but missed most of the year with a knee injury. McShay believes that a productive slot receiver could be the missing piece to put the Bucs' offense over the edge.

"They've got size, we know that. But maybe a guy that can uncover quickly like a Pharoh Cooper from South Carolina, Leonte Carroo from Rutgers to work the slot and do the dirty work over the middle of the field to handle the quicker throws when the quarterback is looking to get the ball out of his hands. To me, Jameis Winston has good weapons but they can continue to give a young quarterback more weapons."

Stunning Rally Gives Bucs Win in Battle of Super Bowl Champs

Tom Brady's 54th career game-winning drive, ending in a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie TE Cade Otton with nine seconds left gave the Buccaneers a 16-13 win over the Rams in a matchup of the NFL's last two Super Bowl winners

Tom Brady Hits Epic 100K Landmark

Bucs QB Tom Brady added to his endless list of one-of-a-kind NFL achievements on Sunday by becoming the first player in league history to surpass 100,000 career passing yards

What's Next: Bucs Head to Munich Looking to Build on Momentum

The Buccaneers will face the Seahawks in the NFL's first-ever game in Germany next Sunday, November 13, as Tampa Bay looks to build some momentum after a stunning rally to beat the Rams in Week Nine

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

The Buccaneers outlasted the Rams in a sensational comeback bid in Week 9

