Mel Kiper Predicts Buccaneers' Draft Pick

"This is just a truly gifted cover man, with the ability to press or play off and really just mirror a pass-catcher all over the place," Kiper wrote. "He's been doing it since he arrived in Gainesville. The Bucs do have a need at cornerback, but there isn't a team in the NFL that wouldn't want this kind of talent on the roster."

Kiper has Hargreaves as the second defensive back off the board. He predicts that Florida State's Jalen Ramsey will be selected by the Jaguars at No. 5.

Hargreaves was a consensus All-American in 2015 after recording 33 tackles, four interceptions and four passes defensed. In his three years with the Gators, he earned 121 tackles, 10 interceptions, 27 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.