Mel Kiper Releases Third Mock Draft

Kiper's mock was released prior to the Buccaneers' signing of free agent cornerback, Brent Grimes, who is coming off of three-straight appearances in the Pro Bowl. Kiper knew that the Bucs could be looking for secondary help through free agency but believes Tampa Bay will still go with Hargreaves, regardless of their signings.

"The Bucs could get secondary help in free agency," Kiper added, "but Hargreaves at this point would be hard to pass up, too."

Hargreaves seems to be the popular name associated with the Bucs at No. 9; Kiper's colleague, Todd McShay, also has Hargreaves as the team's selection.