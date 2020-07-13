Mighty Swell Announced As Official Sponsor of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Bucs Nation has new reason to 'Fire the Cannons!' as a partnership between Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is announced for the upcoming season. Recently introduced at retail stores throughout Florida, Mighty Swell is an award-winning spiked seltzer company based in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2016, this independently owned company continues to secure a spot among the top 15 spiked seltzer brands in the country. Mighty Swell is known for using cold-brewed sugar alcohol and natural white grape juice to create a refreshing low-calorie, low-sugar beverage perfect for sipping under the sun.

"Florida is an extraordinarily important market to the development and growth of the Mighty Swell brand.

Having lived in Florida for many years, and with family living throughout the state, I know how important the Buccaneers are and felt it was a natural fit to partner with them as we announce Mighty Swell's arrival in Florida," said John Beal, President and General Manager of Mighty Swell. "This partnership is a dream come true. The Bucs have an exciting and potentially historic season ahead of them; we can't wait to call Raymond James Stadium home for the upcoming NFL season and are proud to be a part of Bucs Nation."

"As the first major sponsorship in the history of our company, this partnership with the Bucs is a huge milestone for Mighty Swell. I am excited to work with the Buccaneers organization for the upcoming NFL season and explore the opportunities this sponsorship presents for our growing brand." said Chelsea Bearb, Sr. Brand Manager of Mighty Swell.

Perfect right out of the can or as the base for a cocktail, each Mighty Swell 12-ounce can contains 5% ABV, 110 calories and 4 grams of sugar. Mighty Swell utilizes naturally derived ingredients to deliver a true-to-fruit taste with every sip, and never uses artificial flavors, added sugars, high-fructose corn syrup or sodium benzoate in its products. Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer is offered in four refreshing flavors: Cherry Lime, Watermelon Mint, Peach and Grapefruit. It is now available at multiple retailers throughout Florida, including Publix, Winn Dixie, Fresh Market, Whole Foods, and Total Wine.

"We are always looking for ways to offer high-quality products like Mighty Swell to our members and guests at Raymond James Stadium," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Hard seltzers have quickly become a popular beverage among our fans so it was a natural and exciting opportunity to partner with Mighty Swell. We are proud to help introduce the spiked seltzer brand to Florida during the highly-anticipated season ahead."