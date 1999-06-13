Mike Alstott to Hold Third Annual Football Camp

WHAT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers FB Mike Alstott will host the third annual Mike Alstott Football Camp beginning Saturday, June 19. The camp, which is for players ages 8-15, will be held at the Skyway Complex in Tampa. The program will consist of on-field instructions by current Buccaneers players and coaches from major colleges and local area high schools.

WHEN: Saturday, June 19 – Tuesday, June 22

SCHEDULE: The camp will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Alstott`s media availability will be as follows:

June 19: 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. June 20: 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. June 21: 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. June 22: 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Skyway Complex, at the corner of Independence Avenue and George Road in Tampa