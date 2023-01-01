Mike Evans Extends NFL Record with Ninth Straight 1,000-Yard Season

Mike Evans continues to go where no other NFL wide receiver has gone before.

On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Evans extended his own NFL record by surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the ninth straight season. He was already the first player in league history to start his career with at least seven such campaigns; the previous record of six was held by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Evans entered Sunday's game with 917 yards on the season and moved past 1,000 on a 63-yard touchdown reception in the 2nd quarter.

Evans' streak is noteworthy even beyond his ever-growing record to start a career. His nine straight 1,000-yard receiving season ties Hall of Famer Tim Brown (1993-2001) for the second longest streak at any point of a player's career. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who topped 1,000 receiving yards for 11 straight seasons from 1986 to 1996, had a longer streak.

The seventh-overall pick in the 2014 draft, Evans started his career with a 1,051-yard campaign as a rookie and improved to 1,206 in his second year and 1,321 in his third, then peaked at a Buccaneers single-season record of 1,524 yards in 2018. He has averaged 75.5 yards per game in his career coming into Sunday's contest. He is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, touchdown receptions, total touchdowns and yards from scrimmage.