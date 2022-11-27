Mike Evans Surpasses 10,000-Yard Mark

Mike Evans is best known for setting an NFL record by reaching 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons. At some point, that was destined to put Evans in the elite club of NFL players who have surpassed the 10,000-yard receiving mark.

That point arrived on Sunday in Cleveland. He entered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 12 road contest against the Browns with 9,972 yards and officially surpassed the 10K mark on a 28-yard catch in the 3rd quarter.

Evans is now the 51st player in NFL history to surpass the 10,000-yard receiving mark. He joins current teammate Julio Jones on that list, as well as two other active players in Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. (DeSean Jackson has also reached the 10K mark and is currently on Baltimore's practice squad.)