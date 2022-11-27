Rapid Reaction: Browns 23, Buccaneers 17

In a nail-biter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cleveland Browns in overtime, 23-17. A Nick Chubb touchdown run may have iced the win for the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, but too many missed opportunities, failed third-down attempts and missed tackles contributed to the Bucs' demise.
To begin the Week 12 clash, the Buccaneers and Browns traded scores. Drawing first blood, the Browns effectively utilized a trick play, culminating in a 31-yard touchdown run off a reverse by Anthony Schwartz. The Bucs answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Chris Godwin, evening the score 7-7 at FirstEnergy Stadium. An explosive outside run by Rachaad White moved Tampa Bay down the field, resulting in the nine play, 75-yard scoring drive.
With a 51-yard field goal by Cade York late in the first and a 42-yarder by Ryan Succop in the second, the score remined tied heading into halftime, 10-10. The Bucs' defense forced a quick three-and-out to begin the third quarter and the offense followed it up by reaching the end zone. Brady connected with Ko Kieft on a five-yard pass out of the flat to give the Bucs a one-score lead. Tampa Bay's defense made necessary adjustments at the half and only allowed 11 yards to the Browns in the entire third quarter.
Both clubs failed to reach the end zone in the fourth until under the final two minutes. The Browns struck. David Njoku made a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 17 with 32 seconds remaining on the clock, sending the game into overtime. The Bucs and Browns traded punts to begin overtime but with 19 seconds remaining in the period, Cleveland sealed their victory with a three-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb. The Bucs fall to 5-6 following the Week 12 defeat. It is back to the drawing board for Tampa Bay.