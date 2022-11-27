Rapid Reaction: Browns 23, Buccaneers 17

In a nail-biter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cleveland Browns in overtime, 23-17. A Nick Chubb touchdown run may have iced the win for the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, but too many missed opportunities, failed third-down attempts and missed tackles contributed to the Bucs' demise.

To begin the Week 12 clash, the Buccaneers and Browns traded scores. Drawing first blood, the Browns effectively utilized a trick play, culminating in a 31-yard touchdown run off a reverse by Anthony Schwartz. The Bucs answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Chris Godwin, evening the score 7-7 at FirstEnergy Stadium. An explosive outside run by Rachaad White moved Tampa Bay down the field, resulting in the nine play, 75-yard scoring drive.

With a 51-yard field goal by Cade York late in the first and a 42-yarder by Ryan Succop in the second, the score remined tied heading into halftime, 10-10. The Bucs' defense forced a quick three-and-out to begin the third quarter and the offense followed it up by reaching the end zone. Brady connected with Ko Kieft on a five-yard pass out of the flat to give the Bucs a one-score lead. Tampa Bay's defense made necessary adjustments at the half and only allowed 11 yards to the Browns in the entire third quarter.