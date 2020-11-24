Mike Evans Finds Paydirt Again

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24, on Monday night in a game that saw the lead change hands several times before the visitors' decisive field goal with four minutes remaining. After the Rams took the early lead with a touchdown on their first possession, the Buccaneers came back with 14 straight points, the first seven on yet another touchdown catch by wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans' nine-yard score in the second quarter, on which he fought through two defenders to get all the way from the eight-yard line to paydirt, was his ninth of the season. With five games left to play, Evans is on the verge of his third season with double-digit touchdowns; every other player in team history has combined for two such seasons, with Mike Williams getting 11 in 2010 and Joey Galloway scoring 10 times in 2005. Evans is already tied for the fifth-highest single-season touchdown reception total in franchise history.

Since he entered the league as a first-round draft pick in 2014, Evans has been one of the league's most reliable scorers in the passing game. The only player with more touchdown catches than Evans in that span is his current teammate, Antonio Brown.