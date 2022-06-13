The Mike Evans Family Foundation Facilitates Youth Empowerment in Off-The-Field Charity Events

After three days of football installations, positional drills and 11-on-11 during mandatory minicamp at The AdventHealth Training Facility, players and staff joined hands to support No. 13 and his outreach off-the-field through the Mike Evans Family Foundation. Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans held his annual Golf Tournament and the first-ever Celebrity Gala on Friday and Saturday respectively, raising over $550,000 to empower youth, encourage education and take a stand against domestic violence. Many know Mike Evans for his precision on routes or his physicality at the catch point on Sundays, but the three-time NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is just as impactful in the Tampa and Texas (in his hometown of Galveston) communities, supporting individuals so they know that no dream is unattainable.

Mike and his wife, Ashli, have a passion for inspiring young kids by providing resources and opportunities, helping them turn their goals into reality through their Foundation, established in 2017. Both have experienced domestic violence firsthand and have made it their mission to empower other children. They have become catalysts for change in the stand against domestic violence. In addition, they work with women who have become victims to help them get back on their feet, garnering a fresh slate.

On Friday morning at the River Hills Country Club, several players came to the golf course and forwarded the mission of Evans' Foundation by participating in the 3rd Annual Celebrity Golf Outing that included an 18-hole golf tournament, including wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., cornerback Jamel Dean and linebacker Grant Stuard. Funds raised at the golf tournament benefited the Mike Evans Family Foundation's initiative to make a difference in the lives of underserved children and families directly impacted by domestic violence. Donations by participants will help provide college scholarships, essential items, Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts to families in Tampa.

On the course, Cyril Grayson spoke on Evans' impact, describing, "Mike is such a tremendous guy and the way that he lives his life shows love to us and it's only natural to give back to him and to show up when he has stuff that is going on. Mike will take the shirt off his back for you, so just to drive 40 minutes to come and do something, I would do it every day of the week."

On Saturday evening for the Inaugural Celebrity Gala, several groups and individuals were recognized for their impact in the Tampa community. Located at the Tampa Marriott Water Street Hotel, 13 pillar honorees were acknowledged including Will Gholston, Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Bradley Pinion, Carlton Davis, Kristen and John Spytek, Brian Ford, Bruce Arians and the Vincent Jackson family. Several additional teammates attended including Tom Brady, Cameron Brate, Dean and Grayson.