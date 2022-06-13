Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Mike Evans Family Foundation Facilitates Youth Empowerment in Off-The-Field Charity Events

Buccaneers’ standout receiver Mike Evans and his foundation hosted their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament and Inaugural Gala over the weekend following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. 

Jun 13, 2022 at 02:54 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

220610_TR_MikeEvansFamilyFoundationGala_023
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After three days of football installations, positional drills and 11-on-11 during mandatory minicamp at The AdventHealth Training Facility, players and staff joined hands to support No. 13 and his outreach off-the-field through the Mike Evans Family Foundation. Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans held his annual Golf Tournament and the first-ever Celebrity Gala on Friday and Saturday respectively, raising over $550,000 to empower youth, encourage education and take a stand against domestic violence. Many know Mike Evans for his precision on routes or his physicality at the catch point on Sundays, but the three-time NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is just as impactful in the Tampa and Texas (in his hometown of Galveston) communities, supporting individuals so they know that no dream is unattainable.

Mike and his wife, Ashli, have a passion for inspiring young kids by providing resources and opportunities, helping them turn their goals into reality through their Foundation, established in 2017. Both have experienced domestic violence firsthand and have made it their mission to empower other children. They have become catalysts for change in the stand against domestic violence. In addition, they work with women who have become victims to help them get back on their feet, garnering a fresh slate.

On Friday morning at the River Hills Country Club, several players came to the golf course and forwarded the mission of Evans' Foundation by participating in the 3rd Annual Celebrity Golf Outing that included an 18-hole golf tournament, including wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., cornerback Jamel Dean and linebacker Grant Stuard. Funds raised at the golf tournament benefited the Mike Evans Family Foundation's initiative to make a difference in the lives of underserved children and families directly impacted by domestic violence. Donations by participants will help provide college scholarships, essential items, Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts to families in Tampa.

On the course, Cyril Grayson spoke on Evans' impact, describing, "Mike is such a tremendous guy and the way that he lives his life shows love to us and it's only natural to give back to him and to show up when he has stuff that is going on. Mike will take the shirt off his back for you, so just to drive 40 minutes to come and do something, I would do it every day of the week."

On Saturday evening for the Inaugural Celebrity Gala, several groups and individuals were recognized for their impact in the Tampa community. Located at the Tampa Marriott Water Street Hotel, 13 pillar honorees were acknowledged including Will Gholston, Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Bradley Pinion, Carlton Davis, Kristen and John Spytek, Brian Ford, Bruce Arians and the Vincent Jackson family. Several additional teammates attended including Tom Brady, Cameron Brate, Dean and Grayson.

For more information about the work of the Mike Evans Family Foundation or to donate, visit their website.

Mike Evans Family Foundation Gala Gallery

View pictures from the Mike Evans Family Foundation Gala.

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Award for Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Award for Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ashli Evans and Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ashli Evans and Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Auction items during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Auction items during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Kristen Spytek during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Kristen Spytek during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillps during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillps during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Kristen Spytek during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Kristen Spytek during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 64

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
