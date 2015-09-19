Mike Evans Feels 100 Percent for Saints Game

"It's up to (the coaches)," Evans said. "I feel 100 percent. I'm ready to go. I've been practicing."

Hamstring injuries are tricky, though. Head Coach Lovie Smith has said that Evans, or any other player, won't play if they're not healthy. Either way, the fact that Evans is pain-free is a positive sign on his road to recovery.

"I know all of you would like to know whether Mike Evans is playing or not," Coach Smith said during his press conference on Thursday. "I don't know that. I just know he's getting better."

Whether or not Evans is active on Sunday will be decided on Saturday after he's gone through a full week of practice.