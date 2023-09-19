Mike Evans Fuels Bucs' Scoring | A Next Gen Look at Bears-Bucs

According to NGS, Evans produced a total EPA of 12.8 against Chicago, the fourth-highest single-game total by a receiver through Week Two. (This stat and the others below are among players who had at least five targets in a game.) EPA stands for "expected points added" and is "the change in expected points value from pre-play to post-play." NGS uses an expected points model to measure how each play potentially affects the score of the game relative to the situation. In other words, the Bucs scored nearly 13 points more than they would have without Evans' contributions.

Because it was an extremely hot and humid afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, Evans played a smaller percentage of the team's offensive snaps than he normally would. He was on the field for only 60.6% of the Bucs' plays, compared to 83.8% in Week One inside the Minnesota Vikings' domed stadium. That made his EPA on a per-target and per-route run basis even more impressive.