Mike Evans or Shaq Barrett? | Week Two Game Ball

Scott Smith: WR Mike Evans

Ladies and gentleman, Mike Evans is feeling it in the Buccaneers' new offense. He spent all training camp just sort of dominating in practice and then gushing about how much he liked the team's new system and what it was asking him to do. In the first game of the season, a win at Minnesota, he led the team with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown but otherwise left a couple of possible big plays on the field.

There was nothing left in the tank on Sunday against the Bears, and it was clear on this swelteringly hot afternoon that Evans was giving it his absolute all. The result: six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, which ranks as his eighth-highest single-game total ever. In the second quarter he made a leaping catch around midfield and then just ran through the rest of the defense to get all the way down to the seven. The 70-yard play was the second-longest of his career and it set up the touchdown that put the Bucs in the lead for good.

I actually think his 36-yard catch in the third quarter was more fun. He leaped to make the grab, came down and just short of spin-shrugged off an attempted tackle, barely staying inbounds and darting up the sideline for 36 yards. That same drive ended in his 32-yard touchdown catch on third-and-14. I would argue that his 70-yarder and his touchdown were the two most important plays of the game for the Buccaneers.