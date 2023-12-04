Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 13 Game Ball

Scott Smith: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

I think there's a good chance that Mike will win NFC Offensive Player of the Week for those aforementioned exploits, and that's a real award that probably comes with a certificate or something. Given that, can't we use this Game Ball to celebrate another player who, in just about any other game, would be a slam-dunk choice? At least think it over.

Let me point this out: Even with everything Evans did to contribute to the Bucs' much-needed win, the final margin of victory was still just three points. The Panthers had the ball with three-and-a-half minutes to play and a chance to either tie the game or take the lead. Think of the Houston game. Who stopped that from happening this time around? Antoine Winfield Jr. On fourth-and-one from the Carolina 40, Bryce Young broke out of the pocket and scrambled right, in the process motioning for Adam Thielen to turn upfield and get open for a deep shot that probably would have put the Panthers in field goal range. However, Winfield saw what was happening and dashed over from his safety position to leap in front of Thielen for the interception, tapping his toes to stay inbounds.

That wasn't the only time Winfield ended a Panthers drive. He did it all day. In the second quarter, he combined with Yaya Diaby to stop running back Milers Sanders for a two-yard loss on third-and-one. On Carolina's next drive, he combined with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to drop wide receiver Jonathan Mingo 10 yards short of the sticks on third-and-19. Right before halftime, he broke up another deep pass intended for Thielen on fourth-and-10 (the Panthers didn't punt after that one but they did just throw the ball away to kill the last three seconds of the half). In the third quarter, he blitzed and dropped Young for a nine-yard sack on third-and-two. Later in that period he broke up a pass intended for wide receiver D.J. Chark on third-and-10.

Are you getting the picture here? Almost every time the Buccaneers needed a drive-ending sack, it was Winfield who took care of business. Take away even one or two of those plays and the outcome could have been much less satisfying.

Winfield finished the game with a team-leading eight tackles to go with his sack, interception, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and three passes defensed. He was the first player in the entire NFL to have a sack and an interception and three passes defensed in a single game in almost three years.