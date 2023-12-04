Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 13 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Dec 04, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

gameball

When one player accounts for half of his team's offensive output, turns in perhaps the single biggest play of his team's season and establishes a number of NFL standards in the process, it's not hard to pinpoint who the star of the game was.

But you know what? Mike Evans wasn't the only player to get a Game Ball from Head Coach Todd Bowles in the locker room after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 win over Carolina. Bowles handed out two Game Balls, also calling attention to safety Ryan Neal, who stepped up and played linebacker when the Bucs were all out of them. So this matter is still up for debate.

There was running back Rachaad White, who once again counted for more than 100 yards from scrimmage, scored a touchdown and had the game-sealing run on third-and-one. There was Yaya Diaby, who recorded his fifth sack in the last six games. Antoine Winfield Jr. also had a sack…not to mention an interception and three passes defensed. J.J. Russell made his first career start with both Lavonte David and Devin White out and acquitted himself nicely, even notching his first career sack. You could even get cute and give it to the offensive line as a unit, considering the team ran for a season-high 128 yards and Baker Mayfield was sacked just once.

So, even though there seems to be an obvious answer, we ask you to reserve your vote until after Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix and I have debated the issue. After every Buccaneer victory this season, we are asked to nominate two players for the honor of receiving our (fictional) Game Ball. Those two are then included in a list of four candidates…and then the final decision is up to you. After you review the cases we make for two of those players, you will find a link at the bottom of the page to cast your ballot.

Since we can't duplicate votes and getting the first pick could be, uh, sort of important in certain weeks, we are alternating the order of our choices from win to win. It's Brianna's turn to go first. So, who should get this week's Game Ball? Here are our suggestions.

Brianna Dix: WR Mike Evans

Well, as you alluded to above Scott, I am going to go with Mike Evans on this one. His 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown energized the team and sparked the victory over the Panthers. The score came one play after the Panthers had taken the lead on a Chuba Hubbard one-yard touchdown rush. Evans used a stutter-step maneuver to bait the defensive back into believing he was going to run a corner route, then cut inside at the stem, gaining leverage. From there, Evans turned on the jets and raced to the end zone, going airborne in a Superman-esque motion to cross the pylon.

Evans finished the game with highs in receptions (seven), receiving yards (162) and receiving touchdowns (one). His 162 receiving yards put Evans at 1,012 yards on the season, extending his own NFL record of consecutive seasons with 1,000-or-more receiving yards to begin a career to 10. His streak of 10-consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards became the second-longest such streak in league history, trailing only Jerry Rice (11).

Evans is in rare air and has cemented his legacy in the modern era with a first-ballot Hall of Fame resumé. His sensational play against the Panthers ignited the offense and provided the home team with momentum. Evans was also willing to make the dirty, contested catches in the ballgame to move the chains. He accounted for over half of the Bucs' 322 total yards of offense and reached another career milestone in the process. The touchdown catch was the 91st of Evans' career, moving him into a tie with Davante Adams and Isaac Bruce for the 13th-most in the NFL record books. He is not only one of the greatest Buccaneers who has ever stepped foot on the field but one of the best receivers in NFL history. On Sunday in Week 13, Evans put on a vintage production between the hash marks. With deceptive speed, physical dominance, strong hands and subtle separation, Evans set the tone.

Related Links

Scott Smith: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

I think there's a good chance that Mike will win NFC Offensive Player of the Week for those aforementioned exploits, and that's a real award that probably comes with a certificate or something. Given that, can't we use this Game Ball to celebrate another player who, in just about any other game, would be a slam-dunk choice? At least think it over.

Let me point this out: Even with everything Evans did to contribute to the Bucs' much-needed win, the final margin of victory was still just three points. The Panthers had the ball with three-and-a-half minutes to play and a chance to either tie the game or take the lead. Think of the Houston game. Who stopped that from happening this time around? Antoine Winfield Jr. On fourth-and-one from the Carolina 40, Bryce Young broke out of the pocket and scrambled right, in the process motioning for Adam Thielen to turn upfield and get open for a deep shot that probably would have put the Panthers in field goal range. However, Winfield saw what was happening and dashed over from his safety position to leap in front of Thielen for the interception, tapping his toes to stay inbounds.

That wasn't the only time Winfield ended a Panthers drive. He did it all day. In the second quarter, he combined with Yaya Diaby to stop running back Milers Sanders for a two-yard loss on third-and-one. On Carolina's next drive, he combined with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to drop wide receiver Jonathan Mingo 10 yards short of the sticks on third-and-19. Right before halftime, he broke up another deep pass intended for Thielen on fourth-and-10 (the Panthers didn't punt after that one but they did just throw the ball away to kill the last three seconds of the half). In the third quarter, he blitzed and dropped Young for a nine-yard sack on third-and-two. Later in that period he broke up a pass intended for wide receiver D.J. Chark on third-and-10.

Are you getting the picture here? Almost every time the Buccaneers needed a drive-ending sack, it was Winfield who took care of business. Take away even one or two of those plays and the outcome could have been much less satisfying.

Winfield finished the game with a team-leading eight tackles to go with his sack, interception, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and three passes defensed. He was the first player in the entire NFL to have a sack and an interception and three passes defensed in a single game in almost three years.

Who deserves the Game Ball for the Bucs' win over Carolina? Click here to cast your vote.

Best Photos From Panthers vs. Bucs | Week 13

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers vs. Bucs
1 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
2 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
3 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
4 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
5 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
6 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
7 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
8 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
9 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
10 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
11 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
12 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
13 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
14 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
15 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
16 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
17 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
18 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
19 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
20 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
21 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
22 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
23 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
24 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
25 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
26 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
27 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
28 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
29 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
30 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
31 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
32 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
33 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
34 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
35 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
36 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
37 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
38 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
39 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
40 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
41 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
42 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
43 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
44 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
45 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
46 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
47 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
48 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
49 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
50 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
51 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
52 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
53 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
54 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
55 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
56 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
57 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
58 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
59 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
60 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
61 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
62 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
63 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
64 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
65 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
66 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
67 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
68 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
69 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
70 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
71 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
72 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
73 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
74 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
75 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
76 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
77 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
78 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
79 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
80 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
81 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
82 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
83 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
84 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
85 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
86 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
87 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
88 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
89 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
90 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
91 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
92 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
93 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
94 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
95 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
96 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
97 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
98 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
99 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
100 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
101 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
102 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
103 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
104 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
105 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
106 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
107 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
108 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
109 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
110 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
111 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
112 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
113 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
114 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
115 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
116 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
117 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
118 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
119 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
120 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
121 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
122 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
123 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
124 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
125 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
126 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
127 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
128 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
129 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
130 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
131 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
132 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
133 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
134 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
135 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
136 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
137 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
138 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
139 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
140 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
141 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
142 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
143 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
144 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
145 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
146 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
147 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
148 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
149 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
150 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
151 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
152 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
153 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
154 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
155 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
156 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
157 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
158 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
159 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
160 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
161 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
162 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
163 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
164 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
165 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
166 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
167 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
168 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
169 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
170 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
171 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
172 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
173 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
174 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
175 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
176 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
177 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
178 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
179 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
180 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
181 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
182 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
183 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
184 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
185 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
186 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
187 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
188 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
189 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
190 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
191 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
192 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
193 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
194 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
195 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
196 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
197 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
198 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
199 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
200 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
201 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
202 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
203 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
204 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
205 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
206 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
207 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
208 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
209 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
210 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
211 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
212 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
213 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
214 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
215 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
216 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
217 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
218 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
219 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
220 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
221 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
222 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
223 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
224 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
225 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
226 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
227 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
228 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
229 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
230 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
231 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
232 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
233 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
234 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
235 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
236 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
237 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
238 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
239 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
240 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
241 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
242 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
243 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
244 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
245 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
246 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
247 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
248 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
249 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
250 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
251 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
252 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
253 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
254 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
255 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
256 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
257 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
258 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
259 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
260 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
261 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
262 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
263 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
264 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
265 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
266 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
267 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
268 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
269 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
270 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
271 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
272 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
273 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
274 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
275 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
276 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
277 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
278 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
279 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
280 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
281 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
282 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
283 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
284 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
285 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
286 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
287 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
288 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
289 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
290 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
291 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
292 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
293 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
294 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
295 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
296 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
297 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
298 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
299 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
300 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
301 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
302 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
303 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
304 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Panthers vs. Bucs
305 / 305

Panthers vs. Bucs

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mike Evans or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 20-6 drubbing of the Titans at home on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Baker Mayfield? | Week Four Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs dominant win over the Saints in the Superdome on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Mike Evans or Shaq Barrett? | Week Two Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith nominate two stars from Sunday's win over Chicago but fans will make the final decision in a vote offering four candidates
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Baker Mayfield? | Week One Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' gritty road win over the Vikings, which included a handful of individual star turns
news

Mike Evans or Anthony Nelson? | Week 17 Game Ball

The Bucs stormed back to beat Carolina and clinch the NFC South title on Sunday, and now Brianna Dix and Scott Smith are debating who you should vote for as the Game Ball recipient
news

Leonard Fournette or Lavonte David? | Week 16 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer their suggestions as to who should get the Game Ball for the Bucs' critical comeback win over the Cardinals on Christmas night, and now the fans will choose the winner from among four candidates
news

Carl Nassib or Tom Brady? | Week 13 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer their suggestions as to who should get the Game Ball for the Bucs' amazing comeback win over the Saints, and now the fans will choose the winner from among four candidates
news

Devin White or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' historic victory in Germany over the Seahawks, and the fans get to choose the winner from a total of four nominees
news

Vita Vea or Jake Camarda? | Week 9 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' thrilling win over the Rams Sunday, and the fans get to choose the winner from a total of four nominees
news

Leonard Fournette or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 5 Game Ball

Leonard Fournette had 139 yards from scrimmage and both the Bucs TDs while Antoine Winfield Jr. roamed the entire field for a defense that pitched three shutout quarters, but should either get the Week 5 Game Ball? You decide
news

Jamel Dean or Devin White? | Week Two Game Ball

Who should receiver the fans' vote for the Bucs' Week Two Game Ball?...Brianna Dix and Scott Smith share their suggestions, and unsurprisingly both of their nominees are defensive players
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Data Crunch: Reaching 1,000 yards for an NFL record 10th straight season and moving into a tie for 13th all-time in touchdown catches was only the start of WR Mike Evans' big day in Sunday's win over Carolina

Panthers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 21-18

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Mike Evans Jolts Bucs to Critical Victory Over Panthers

As part of a historic night for Hall of Fame-bound WR Mike Evans, the longest play of his career turned a slugfest into a thrilling 21-18 victory over Carolina that kept the Bucs in the thick of the NFC South race

Todd Bowles: 'Baker Mayfield & Mike Evans are on the Same Page' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. HC Bowles discussed S Ryan Neal's linebacker play, health going into Atlanta and viewing every game as a 'playoff game'.

Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 13 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

10 x 1,000! Mike Evans Makes History Again

With his 13th career 150-yard game on Sunday against Carolina, Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career…It's the second-longest streak at any point in a player's career

Baker Mayfield Calls Mike Evans a 'Hall of Famer' After Breaking Record | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. QB Mayfield discussed WR Mike Evans being a 'first-ballot Hall of Famer', finding ways to win vs. Carolina and playing with a 'playoff mentality.'

Mike Evans on His 10th Straight 1,000-Yard Season | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Evans discussed making NFL history again, getting smarter each year and wanting to keep the streak going as long as possible.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Panthers vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team and gives out game balls following the Bucs' 21-18 Week 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Defense Ignites Spark in Win Over Panthers 

Despite sizable injuries, the Bucs' opportunistic defense put on a show against the Panthers to spur the victory

Todd Bowles on Win vs. Panthers, Mike Evans' Drive | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. HC Bowles discussed Mike Evans' historic milestone, J.J. Russell's 'heck of a job' and how they were able to contain Panthers' QB Bryce Young.

Every Mike Evans Catch from Record Breaking Day vs. Panthers

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans' Week 13 highlights against the Carolina Panthers as he tallied 162 receiving yards and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the tenth straight season.

MIKE EVANS TO THE HOUSE! | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 75-yard touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7

Best Photos From Panthers vs. Bucs | Week 13

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

What's Next: Bucs Head to Atlanta to Battle for First Place

After getting a division win in Week 13 against Carolina, the Buccaneers will go on the road to try to make it two in a row against a Falcons team that has a one-game lead in the NFC South with five weeks to go

Antoine Winfield Jr. on His Interception vs. Carolina, Playing Together | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. S Winfield Jr. discussed his desire to make big plays and the Bucs controlling their own destiny.

Chris Godwin Discusses His 19-Yard Rushing TD vs. Panthers | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Godwin discussed his decision to play despite being a game-time decision and WR Mike Evans' effort to get into the endzone during his 75-yard TD vs. Carolina.

Mike Evans Does It Again! WR Gets Over 1,000 Yards to Extend Record | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career.

Chris Godwin Scores on End Around | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

WR Chris Godwin runs in a 19-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
Advertising