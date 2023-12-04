Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense Ignites Spark in Win Over Panthers 

Despite sizable injuries, the Bucs’ opportunistic defense put on a show against the Panthers to spur the victory

Dec 03, 2023 at 07:49 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

winny

The Buccaneers improved to 5-7 with a 21-18 victory over the visiting Panthers. In the high-stakes Week 13 divisional matchup, the Bucs' defense played a vital role in securing the team's victory. Tampa Bay's defense held the Panthers to 282 total yards of offense, including 149 net passing yards. The Panthers only had one drive in the first half that gained over 20 yards, and they converted juts three-of-15 third-down tries. Panthers' rookie quarterback Bryce Young completed 15 of 31 passes for 178 yards, threw no touchdowns and had one interception. Young was sacked four times by the Bucs' menacing crew on Sunday afternoon as Antoine Winfield Jr., rookie Yaya Diaby and J.J. Russell each had one and another sack was credited to the team on a backward pass that was ruled a fumble. Winfield lined the stat sheet with a team-high eight tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one interception and three passes defensed. He flew sideline-to-sideline patrolling the back end and iced the win in the fourth quarter.

With just over two minutes in regulation from fourth-and-one, Young tried to redirect traffic and motioned where he wanted Adam Thielen to be. He faced pressure from a fast-closing Calijah Kancey and released the ball. Winfield charged downhill, undercut the pass and managed to get both feet down. That sideline play stalled the Panthers' drive and put Baker Mayfield and company back on the field.

"I was reading the quarterback, peeked over to see that one of the receiver's was open and I broke towards him and ended up making a play on the ball," said Winfield.

The Buccaneers started the game with only two inside linebackers, as starters Lavonte David (groin) and Devin White (foot) were both sidelined by injury while rookie SirVocea Dennis was out with an illness. That thrust J.J. Russell and K.J. Britt into starting roles, but Britt was injured 10 minutes into the game, forcing the Bucs to play safety Ryan Neal up in the box as a linebacker the rest of the way alongside Russell. Russell finished with seven tackles to pair with a sack, the first of his career. Neal, who worked at linebacker for a single practice and a walkthrough leading into the Week 13 matchup, was put into an every-down role in the team's predominant nickel and dime packages. He finished with four tackles, including one for a loss, and was awarded a game ball along with Mike Evans following the game.

"J.J. did a heck of a job, he even got a sack just coming up – he gets very little reps and to come in and play like he played today – and Ryan [Neal] came in early for K.J. [Britt], Ryan played linebacker all of one day of practice so that was huge for him, and he did some of those things in Seattle and we saw it," said Todd Bowles. "He had a walk-through and he had a couple reps and he went in there and he played a hell of a game and he got a game ball as well as Mike [Evans]."

Players stepped up in critical roles for the Buccaneers on defense against the Panthers and served as catalysts in the victory. The unit made timely stops to keep the Bucs in the game early on and continued the momentum in the second half to set the tone.

Related Content

news

Mike Evans Jolts Bucs to Critical Victory Over Panthers

As part of a historic night for Hall of Fame-bound WR Mike Evans, the longest play of his career turned a slugfest into a thrilling 21-18 victory over Carolina that kept the Bucs in the thick of the NFC South race
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7
news

Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
news

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Inactives | Chris Godwin Cleared to Play

WR Chris Godwin won't be sidelined by a neck issue Sunday but the Bucs defense will be without three starters in LBs Lavonte David and Devin White and CB Jamel Dean
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 13 2023

The Buccaneers will face a divisional foe on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium…Key stats, lineup notes and more
news

Short at Receiver, Bucs Elevate Ryan Miller and David Moore

With Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve and Chris Godwin questionable with a neck injury, the Buccaneers shored up their receiver depth for Sunday's game by elevating Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad
news

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 13

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 13, kicking off the docket of divisional foes on the 2023 slate. Here are five players to watch
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 
news

The Stretch Run Is Here | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about playoff odds, the AdventHealth Training Center, the franchise's top quarterbacks and more
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Panthers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 21-18

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Mike Evans Jolts Bucs to Critical Victory Over Panthers

As part of a historic night for Hall of Fame-bound WR Mike Evans, the longest play of his career turned a slugfest into a thrilling 21-18 victory over Carolina that kept the Bucs in the thick of the NFC South race

10 x 1,000! Mike Evans Makes History Again

With his 13th career 150-yard game on Sunday against Carolina, Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career…It's the second-longest streak at any point in a player's career

Baker Mayfield Calls Mike Evans a 'Hall of Famer' After Breaking Record | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. QB Mayfield discussed WR Mike Evans being a 'first-ballot Hall of Famer', finding ways to win vs. Carolina and playing with a 'playoff mentality.'

Mike Evans on His 10th Straight 1,000-Yard Season | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Evans discussed making NFL history again, getting smarter each year and wanting to keep the streak going as long as possible.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Panthers vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team and gives out game balls following the Bucs' 21-18 Week 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Defense Ignites Spark in Win Over Panthers 

Despite sizable injuries, the Bucs' opportunistic defense put on a show against the Panthers to spur the victory

Todd Bowles on Win vs. Panthers, Mike Evans' Drive | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. HC Bowles discussed Mike Evans' historic milestone, J.J. Russell's 'heck of a job' and how they were able to contain Panthers' QB Bryce Young.

Every Mike Evans Catch from Record Breaking Day vs. Panthers

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans' Week 13 highlights against the Carolina Panthers as he tallied 162 receiving yards and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the tenth straight season.

MIKE EVANS TO THE HOUSE! | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 75-yard touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7

Best Photos From Panthers vs. Bucs | Week 13

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

What's Next: Bucs Head to Atlanta to Battle for First Place

After getting a division win in Week 13 against Carolina, the Buccaneers will go on the road to try to make it two in a row against a Falcons team that has a one-game lead in the NFC South with five weeks to go

Antoine Winfield Jr. on His Interception vs. Carolina, Playing Together | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. S Winfield Jr. discussed his desire to make big plays and the Bucs controlling their own destiny.

Chris Godwin Discusses His 19-Yard Rushing TD vs. Panthers | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Godwin discussed his decision to play despite being a game-time decision and WR Mike Evans' effort to get into the endzone during his 75-yard TD vs. Carolina.

Mike Evans Does It Again! WR Gets Over 1,000 Yards to Extend Record | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career.

Chris Godwin Scores on End Around | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

WR Chris Godwin runs in a 19-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Rachaad White Runs it in for TD | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

RB Rachaad White scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Mike Evans Hauls in 40-Yard Pass | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield connects with WR Mike Evans for a long pass against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Advertising