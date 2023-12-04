Mike Evans Jolts Bucs to Critical Victory Over Panthers

A pair of runs up the middle by White only netted two yards but Evans ran a sharp slant on the right side and Mayfield fit his pass in between two defenders for a gain of 13. Two plays later, White spun away from a defender in the backfield and was able to dart around right end for a gain of six. On third-and-three, Mayfield threw downfield to Evans but S Xavier Woods won a jump ball for an interception at the Carolina 40 with 2:22 left in the half.

DL Calijah Kancey nearly sacked Young on first down but did force a 15-yard intentional grounding penalty. It was third-and-22 when the two-minute warning arrived. The Panthers played it safe with a handoff to RB Raheem Blackshear, which was good for six yards. The Bucs called a timeout at the 1:50 mark before Hekker's punt, which got the ball down to the Tampa Bay 20.

Mayfield got the drive started with an 11-yard out to Evans on the left side. Palmer ran out to the other side on the next play for six more, and another attempted out to him was incomplete to stop the clock. On third-and-four, Mayfield scrambled long enough to find time to hit Palmer past the sticks but the play came back on a pass interference penalty on Otton. After a false start, it was third-and-19 and a dumpoff pass to White wasn't enough for a new set of downs.

The Panthers called timeout with 59 seconds left in the half as the Bucs prepared to punt. Camarda's kick was fair caught at the Carolina 26. The Panthers got a seven-yard run by Hubbard and a leaping 22-yard catch by D.J. Chark that went out of bounds at the Bucs' 45 with 29 seconds to go. A deep shot to Mingo didn't hit, with McCollum in tight coverage. A holding call erased a long scramble by Young and made it third-and-16 near midfield with 11 seconds to go. A scrambling Young managed to get off a throw down the right sideline but Winfield jumped in front of Thielen to break it up.

The Panthers got the ball first in the second half, starting at their 25, but two runs by Hubbard lost a combined one yard thanks to tackles by Diaby and Logan Hall. Davis had good coverage on a third-down pass intended for TE Stephen Sullivan and the incompletion led to a punt that was downed at the Bucs' 38. A scrambling throwaway and a White run for one yard led to a long third down and Mayfield underthrew an open Evans for an incompletion. Camarda's punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

After a false start, Young rolled out right and hit Mingo for 10 yards. On third-and-three, the pocket collapsed on Young and a blitzing Winfield got to him for a sack of nine yards. The ensuing punt was fair caught at the Bucs' 31. Mayfield tried a shot downfield to Godwin on the first play of the drive but it was incomplete. On third-and-six, Mayfield was swarmed over almost immediately and went down for a sack of eight yards by OLB Marquis Haynes.

Carolina's next drive after the punt began at the Panthers' 35. A one-yard Hubbard run and an incompletion quickly made it third-and-nine and Sullivan held on to a back-shoulder throw at the Bucs' 48 for a first down. Hubbard got eight on his next carry and Mingo got wide open on the left sideline on the following play for a 31-yard gain to the Bucs' nine. Hubbard fought through several tacklers all the way to within inches of the end zone on the next play, then got the remaining inches for the score on second down. Carolina took a 10-7 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.

That lead lasted all of one play. To start the ensuing drive, Mayfield hit Evans in stride on a post and he ran the length of the field for a 75-yard touchdown. Evans was originally ruled down at the one but Bowles threw the challenge flag and it was ruled that he was able to extend the ball over the goal line on his dive at the end of the play.

Young started the next drive with a pair of incompletions, the second with two unblocked pass-rushers bearing down on him. Winfield was on the spot again on third down, this time getting to a pass over the middle intended for Chark and breaking it up at the last second. Thompkins fair-caught Hekker's seventh punt of the night at the Bucs' 30.

White gained four yards on first down but lost five on the next play to make it third-and-11. An extremely hard pass down the left seam to Evans was too high to haul in and the Bucs had to punt it back. Rookie DB Josh Hayes made a great open-field tackle on Smith-Marsette on the kick and the Panthers had to start on their own 22.

Two Hubbard runs got 12 yards and a first down but sacks by Diaby and Russell killed the drive after that and the Bucs got it back at their 33 with less than a minute left in the third quarter. Mayfield once again started the drive with an explosive play, this time an improvised toss to White that the back turned upfield for a gain of 20. That brought the third quarter to an end and White started the fourth with a four-yard run. A scrambling deep shot to Evans was incomplete, but a hands-to-the-face penalty on OLB Yetur Gross-Matos gave the Bucs a new set of downs at the Carolina 38. A run around right end by White was good for 11 yards, and an inventive fake-screen end around to Thompkins sprung him for five more down to the 22. A shotgun handoff to Edmonds took it down to the 19 and made it third-and-two. Mayfield gave it to Godwin on an jet sweep going left to right and he found the corner to take it all the way to the end zone. That increased the Bucs' lead to 21-10 with 11:36 left in regulation.

Two Hubbard runs started Carolina's next drive with a total of 11 yards, but he got just one on the next carry and Sanders slipped on a second-down catch to make it third-and-three. Young converted that with a short pass to Mingo, who fumbled at the end of the play but saw Sanders recover it at the Bucs' 42. It was third-and-seven after two short Sanders runs, Davis came up big again with his downfield coverage of Mingo for an incompletion. The Panthers went for it on fourth-and-17 and got very bold, throwing a go down the right sideline that was caught by Chark for a 30-yard gain to the eight. Thielen caught a seven-yard pass but was dropped at the one by Christian Izien. Hubbard got it in on the next play over left tackle. Carolina went for two to try to make it a three-point game. OLB Joe Tryon Shoyinka got to Young for an apparent sack but was flagged for a facemask foul, moving the ball to the one. Young scrambled to his right and was able to get the ball into the end zone for the two points and a 21-18 Bucs lead.

Mayfield threw left to Evans on the first play of the next drive and the receiver ducked under a tackle to get 11 yards to the Bucs' 36. However, a pass to White two plays later lost four yards and on third-and-11 Mayfield couldn't get the ball in to Godwin on the left sideline. The Bucs had to punt with 3:40 left and Camarda's kick got only to the Carolina 31. Two Hubbard runs made it third-and-one and Young was chased into a throwaway on third down. The Panthers went for it on fourth down and a scrambling Young motioned for Thielen to turn his route upfield. Winfield got there in time to intercept the pass and just get two toes inbounds.