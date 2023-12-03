Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2023

Game Updates
Game Information
- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 13
- Sun 12/03 4:05 PM
- at Raymond James Stadium
View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
As part of a historic night for Hall of Fame-bound WR Mike Evans, the longest play of his career turned a slugfest into a thrilling 21-18 victory over Carolina that kept the Bucs in the thick of the NFC South race
With his 13th career 150-yard game on Sunday against Carolina, Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career…It's the second-longest streak at any point in a player's career
Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. QB Mayfield discussed WR Mike Evans being a 'first-ballot Hall of Famer', finding ways to win vs. Carolina and playing with a 'playoff mentality.'
Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Evans discussed making NFL history again, getting smarter each year and wanting to keep the streak going as long as possible.
Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team and gives out game balls following the Bucs' 21-18 Week 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Despite sizable injuries, the Bucs' opportunistic defense put on a show against the Panthers to spur the victory
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. HC Bowles discussed Mike Evans' historic milestone, J.J. Russell's 'heck of a job' and how they were able to contain Panthers' QB Bryce Young.
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans' Week 13 highlights against the Carolina Panthers as he tallied 162 receiving yards and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the tenth straight season.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 75-yard touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7
View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.
After getting a division win in Week 13 against Carolina, the Buccaneers will go on the road to try to make it two in a row against a Falcons team that has a one-game lead in the NFC South with five weeks to go
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. S Winfield Jr. discussed his desire to make big plays and the Bucs controlling their own destiny.
Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Godwin discussed his decision to play despite being a game-time decision and WR Mike Evans' effort to get into the endzone during his 75-yard TD vs. Carolina.
Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career.
WR Chris Godwin runs in a 19-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
RB Rachaad White scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
QB Baker Mayfield connects with WR Mike Evans for a long pass against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.