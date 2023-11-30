How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a divisional foe on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers, as they enter the critical final stretch of the 2023 slate. After a promising 3-1 start, the Buccaneers lost six of the previous seven matchups. Tampa Bay is still a game behind the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, with the NFC South up for grabs. The division race has yet to be resolved and the Bucs will look to re-write their narrative on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Next up in the Bucs' quest for a third-straight division title, the home team will face the one-win Panthers. Carolina made a significant coaching change and will take the field with an interim head coach in Florida, but the Bucs are focused on internal evaluation and development at mitigating self-inflicted wounds. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. Here is how to view the action:
Matchup
- Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
Watch
- Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium
- Network: CBS
- Broadcast Crew: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton and Jay Feely (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (reporter)
Listen Live
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
- ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
- FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel (away) 380 or (home) 225 - click here for more information.
NFL +
- With NFL+ Premium, get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more. Click here for more information.
International
- In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.