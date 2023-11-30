Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Nov 30, 2023 at 09:44 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

howtowatch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a divisional foe on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers, as they enter the critical final stretch of the 2023 slate. After a promising 3-1 start, the Buccaneers lost six of the previous seven matchups. Tampa Bay is still a game behind the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, with the NFC South up for grabs. The division race has yet to be resolved and the Bucs will look to re-write their narrative on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Next up in the Bucs' quest for a third-straight division title, the home team will face the one-win Panthers. Carolina made a significant coaching change and will take the field with an interim head coach in Florida, but the Bucs are focused on internal evaluation and development at mitigating self-inflicted wounds. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. Here is how to view the action:

Matchup

  • Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

Watch

  • Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crew: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton and Jay Feely (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Download the App

  • Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
  • Bucs App Exclusive Giveaway - Download the app, turn on push alerts, click the giveaway alert each game and you can win prizes!

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 

The Buccaneers will face the Bills in a Thursday Night Football showdown. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday in a divisional battle. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Find out how to view the action and see the Bucs in their Creamsicle Uniforms
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints for a division battle on Sunday. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Bears on Sunday, September 17. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Week 1 2023

The Buccaneers will face the Vikings for the regular season opener on September 10. Find out how to view the action
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Calijah Kancey Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bucs DL Calijah Kancey took home the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November after leading the NFL in tackles for loss in that span

Calijah Kancey Wins Defensive Rookie of the Month, Mike Evans is a Red Zone Menace | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Panthers

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

2023 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Bucs will try to climb back into the NFC South title race with a game against a Carolina team that has a new head coach, a promising rookie quarterback and some reinforcements on the way…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

Baker Mayfield Urges Bucs to Adopt Playoff Mentality

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield says the Bucs have shrunk their margin for error considerably but can still achieve their goals if they can do what's necessary to stay alive each week during a de facto six-game playoff run

Yaya Diaby Mic'd Up vs. the Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Watch as the rookie establishes the energy in Indy.

Todd Bowles on Message to Team After Game, Overall Takeaways vs. Colts | Todd Bowles Show

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam on the weekly radio show.

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 29: David, Dean and Dennis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup

Panthers-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 13

Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns are among the Panthers defenders the Bucs will have to account for this Sunday, while Tampa Bay's defense will look to pressure a rookie quarterback and get back to creating turnovers

Baker Mayfield Speaks on His Toughness, 'Mind Over Matter' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. QB Mayfield discussed finding outlets to limit sacks, staying 'locked in' at all times, and the health of his ankle.

Todd Bowles Says Baker Mayfield is Feeling Better, Expected to Play vs. Panthers | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. HC Bowles discussed the importance of 'staying together', the young players continuing to gain experience and the approach going against an interim head coach.

Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 13

A look at the Panthers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Mike Evans on Keeping 'Balanced' Mindset, Putting in Work vs. Panthers | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. WR Evans discussed being balanced mentally & physically and complimenting QB Baker Mayfield's run plays vs. Colts.

Shaq Barrett Discusses Arrayah Hope Foundation, Prepared for Play vs. Carolina | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. OLB Barrett discussed his 'My Cause My Cleats' Foundations he's supporting including the Arrayah Hope Foundation & Fifty50 Foundation and being prepared to play against a young quarterback.

Calijah Kancey on Playing Fundamental Football, Having a Winning Mentality | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. DL Kancey discussed putting pressure on the quarterback vs. Carolina, everyone's mindset being on the right track and OLB Yaya Diaby doing a 'great job.'

Tristan Wirfs on Finishing in Red Zone, Taking Advantage of Opportunities | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media after Wednesday's Week 13 practice. T Wirfs discussed QB Baker Mayfield's toughness and staying on top of the run game against Carolina.

Updates: Todd Bowles Expects Baker Mayfield to Play Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Bucs Look Ahead to Division Matchup vs. Panthers, Multi-TD Mike | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses WR Mike Evans' career total of 90 receiving TDs, RB Rachaad White's 100-yard game vs. the Colts and upcoming divisional game vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Rondé Barber Examines Bucs' Play vs. Colts | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber highlights the Bucs' best plays from the Week 12  matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bucs Piecing it Together, On Hunt for Panthers | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott try to make sense of the Bucs' recent struggles, join fans in celebrating Mike Evans, and hit on such topics as the Panthers' defense, the kickoff fair catch rule and Tommy Boy
Advertising