Panthers-Buccaneers Inactives | Chris Godwin Cleared to Play

WR Chris Godwin won't be sidelined by a neck issue Sunday but the Bucs defense will be without three starters in LBs Lavonte David and Devin White and CB Jamel Dean

Dec 03, 2023 at 02:35 PM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their two starting off-ball linebackers on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but they will have both starting receivers in action.

Lavonte David and Devin White were named inactive for the Week 13 contest due to groin and foot injuries, respectively. David will be out for the second week in a row while White will miss a game for the first time this season. With rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis also out due to an illness, J.J. Russell and K.J. Britt will be pressed into action with the starting group.

The Bucs' defense will also be without starting cornerback Jamel Dean for the second week in a row due to ankle and foot injuries. Second-year corner Zyon McCollum will once again step into the starting lineup.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was considered questionable for the game after aggravating a neck injury in practice on Thursday and he did not practice on Friday. However, he was cleared for action before the game and should start opposite Mike Evans.

Because Godwin was a question mark and Rakim Jarrett was placed on injured reserve in Week 12, the Buccaneers elevated wide receivers Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Due to those two elevations, the Buccaneers had 55 players available on Sunday and thus had to name seven game day inactives. The Panthers elevated center Justin McCray and defensive end Chris Wormley from the practice squad and also had to name seven inactives for the game.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule again on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Panthers submitted their list of inactives at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 13 game at Raymond James Stadium.

Carolina's inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • LB Lavonte David
  • CB Jamel Dean
  • LB SirVocea Dennis
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
  • T Brandon Walton
  • LB Devin White
  • QB John Wolford

David, Dean, Dennis and White are out due to injury or illness. Wolford is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if both Mayfield and Trask are injured or disqualified.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

  • S Vonn Bell
  • CB Shaquill Griffin
  • TE Hayden Hurst
  • OLB D.J. Johnson
  • T Ricky Lee
  • WR Terrace Marshall
  • TE Tommy Tremble

Bell, Hurst and Tremble are out due to injury.

Panthers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 21-18

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Mike Evans Jolts Bucs to Critical Victory Over Panthers

As part of a historic night for Hall of Fame-bound WR Mike Evans, the longest play of his career turned a slugfest into a thrilling 21-18 victory over Carolina that kept the Bucs in the thick of the NFC South race

10 x 1,000! Mike Evans Makes History Again

With his 13th career 150-yard game on Sunday against Carolina, Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career…It's the second-longest streak at any point in a player's career

Baker Mayfield Calls Mike Evans a 'Hall of Famer' After Breaking Record | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. QB Mayfield discussed WR Mike Evans being a 'first-ballot Hall of Famer', finding ways to win vs. Carolina and playing with a 'playoff mentality.'

Mike Evans on His 10th Straight 1,000-Yard Season | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Evans discussed making NFL history again, getting smarter each year and wanting to keep the streak going as long as possible.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Panthers vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team and gives out game balls following the Bucs' 21-18 Week 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Defense Ignites Spark in Win Over Panthers 

Despite sizable injuries, the Bucs' opportunistic defense put on a show against the Panthers to spur the victory

Todd Bowles on Win vs. Panthers, Mike Evans' Drive | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. HC Bowles discussed Mike Evans' historic milestone, J.J. Russell's 'heck of a job' and how they were able to contain Panthers' QB Bryce Young.

Every Mike Evans Catch from Record Breaking Day vs. Panthers

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans' Week 13 highlights against the Carolina Panthers as he tallied 162 receiving yards and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the tenth straight season.

MIKE EVANS TO THE HOUSE! | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 75-yard touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7

Best Photos From Panthers vs. Bucs | Week 13

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

What's Next: Bucs Head to Atlanta to Battle for First Place

After getting a division win in Week 13 against Carolina, the Buccaneers will go on the road to try to make it two in a row against a Falcons team that has a one-game lead in the NFC South with five weeks to go

Antoine Winfield Jr. on His Interception vs. Carolina, Playing Together | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. S Winfield Jr. discussed his desire to make big plays and the Bucs controlling their own destiny.

Chris Godwin Discusses His 19-Yard Rushing TD vs. Panthers | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Godwin discussed his decision to play despite being a game-time decision and WR Mike Evans' effort to get into the endzone during his 75-yard TD vs. Carolina.

Mike Evans Does It Again! WR Gets Over 1,000 Yards to Extend Record | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career.

Chris Godwin Scores on End Around | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

WR Chris Godwin runs in a 19-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Rachaad White Runs it in for TD | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

RB Rachaad White scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Mike Evans Hauls in 40-Yard Pass | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield connects with WR Mike Evans for a long pass against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Panthers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Advertising