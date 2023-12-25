Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Yaya Diaby? | Week 16 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' dominant victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Dec 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

gameball

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 30-12, basically coasting to the double-digit win after going up 30-0 in the third quarter. After the game, both Head Coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield almost immediately described the effort as "complementary football." That was mostly in reference to the fact that the Buccaneers forced four turnovers and scored touchdowns after each of the first three.

Four different players were responsible for those turnovers, as linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. both had interceptions while outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and cornerback Zyon McCollum forced fumbles that were recovered by Tampa Bay. It was a masterful defensive performance for the Bucs' defense, which didn't allow a snap inside its red zone until the third quarter was almost complete. Linebacker Lavonte David also had a big day with eight tackles and a sack.

On offense, quarterback Baker Mayfield stayed on his current heater, recording a 116.7 passer rating that almost (but definitely not) elicits a yawn after his perfect and historic 158.3 rating the week before in Green Bay. Another game, another two touchdown passes to Mike Evans, who is now all alone in 12th place in NFL history in scoring grabs. Rachaad White scored his eighth touchdown in the last eight games and Chris Godwin continued to move the chains on seemingly every third down.

If this was such a complementary effort, should we just give a Game Ball to the whole team and be done with it? Nope! That's not what we do here. After each Buccaneers victory, Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix and I are asked to nominate two players for the honor of receiving our (fictional) Game Ball. Those two are then included in a list of four candidates…and then the final decision is up to you. After you review the cases we make for two of those players, you will find a link at the bottom of the page to cast your ballot.

Since we can't duplicate votes and getting the first pick can be important in some weeks, we are alternating the order of our choices from win to win. I get to go first this week. So, who should get this week's Game Ball? Here are our suggestions:

Scott Smith: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

The last time I got to pick first, my heart said Winfield but I was afraid of coming off as too much of a Stan, given that I felt like was always picking the Bucs' rising-star safety. Well, this time, Winfield just wouldn't be denied.

What didn't the NFL's second Antoine Winfield do on Sunday against the Jaguars? He's a pass rusher, he's a centerfielder, he's an enforcer around the line of scrimmage, he's a loose ball magnet. Winfield finished the game with three solo tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, an interception, a pass defensed, a fumble recovery and a Nobel Prize, probably. He now leads the Buccaneers in 2023 in interceptions (3). And passes defensed (12). And forced fumbles (5). And fumble recoveries (4). He's second in tackles (110), but Lavonte David better look out.

In the second quarter, with the Bucs up 13-0 and looking to stuff the Jaguars into a very deep hole, Winfield dived to catch a pass that Trevor Lawrence threw deep down the middle and over Evan Engram's head. The offense used that extra possession just before halftime to drive for another touchdown and a 20-0 lead.

The Jaguars had a little time left in the first half after that touchdown and tried to get into scoring position, but Winfield denied that attempt. On third-and-three, the Bucs brought a big blitz up the middle and it was Winfield who got to Lawrence, dropping him for an eight-yard sack and forcing a punt.

The Jaguars finally scored late in the third quarter against a Bucs' defense that was more concerned with draining the clock, and they got the ball back early in the fourth period. C.J. Beathard, in for an injured Lawrence, completed a 13-yard pass to Engram but McCollum was able to poke the ball free. Unsurprisingly, it was Winfield who got to it first on the turf.

I'm starting to sound like a broken record but I don't care: When the Buccaneers' defense needs a big play, more often than not it's Winfield who provides it. He did so on multiple occasions Sunday against Jacksonville. Give this man his Game Ball already.

Related Links

Brianna Dix: OLB Yaya Diaby

I was tempted to go with Baker Mayfield on this one, as he put up another stellar outing in Week 16, completing 26-of-35 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns to no interceptions while earning a passer rating of 116.7.  He has produced a sensational resumé in December, rallying the team. Mayfield would certainly be deserving of the Game Ball – heck, even the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award - but considering the efforts by the Bucs' swarming defense against Jacksonville, I am going to turn my attention to third-round draft pick Yaya Diaby.

Against the Jaguars, Diaby finished the Week 16 matchup with five tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit. He became the first rookie in 2023 to record a game with at least one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. On the season, Diaby is tied for first in sacks by a rookie (6.5) and is second in tackles for loss among rookies (nine), behind teammate Calijah Kancey who has produced 10. The power rusher plays with short-area burst and is able to separate at the point of attack with a solid punch. Diaby is able to accelerate nearly instantaneously to chase down targets and that became evident on Sunday. In the second quarter, the Jaguars dialed up an end-around featuring Calvin Ridley. Diaby immediately sniffed out the play, drove downhill and dropped Ridley for a loss of 12, setting up second-and-22.

In the third quarter, Diaby made an impact with a high-effort play. He brought pressure and collapsed the pocket along with Devin White. Diaby took advantage of Trevor Lawrence's ball security issues in the pocket and forced the ball out on the pump fake. He recovered the ball at the Jacksonville 37, putting the Bucs' offense right back on the field. That play led to a Rachaad White two-yard touchdown rush. Diaby made his presence felt up and down the line of scrimmage, wreaking havoc on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. With an elite pass-rush motor, bend around the edge and quickness off the snap, he set the tone alongside Winfield Jr. This man also deserves his props for an incredible rookie campaign.

Who deserves the Game Ball for the Bucs' win over the Jaguars? Click here to cast your vote.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield or Chris Godwin? | Week 15 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' thrilling win over the Packers in Green Bay…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Rachaad White or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 14 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' stirring comeback win in Atlanta on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 13 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Mike Evans or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 20-6 drubbing of the Titans at home on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Baker Mayfield? | Week Four Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs dominant win over the Saints in the Superdome on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner
news

Mike Evans or Shaq Barrett? | Week Two Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith nominate two stars from Sunday's win over Chicago but fans will make the final decision in a vote offering four candidates
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Baker Mayfield? | Week One Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' gritty road win over the Vikings, which included a handful of individual star turns
news

Mike Evans or Anthony Nelson? | Week 17 Game Ball

The Bucs stormed back to beat Carolina and clinch the NFC South title on Sunday, and now Brianna Dix and Scott Smith are debating who you should vote for as the Game Ball recipient
news

Leonard Fournette or Lavonte David? | Week 16 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer their suggestions as to who should get the Game Ball for the Bucs' critical comeback win over the Cardinals on Christmas night, and now the fans will choose the winner from among four candidates
news

Carl Nassib or Tom Brady? | Week 13 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith offer their suggestions as to who should get the Game Ball for the Bucs' amazing comeback win over the Saints, and now the fans will choose the winner from among four candidates
news

Devin White or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for the Game Ball after the Bucs' historic victory in Germany over the Seahawks, and the fans get to choose the winner from a total of four nominees
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Todd Bowles: Young Players Settle Down, Step Up for Bucs

The Bucs' biggest stars shone bright in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, but the team also got important contributions from such young players as Yaya Diaby, Zyon McCollum and Trey Palmer

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars | Week 16 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 30-12 romping of the Jaguars in Week 16 

Todd Bowles on Fourth Straight Win, Not Slowing Down | Press Conference 

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. HC Bowles discussed the impressive showing vs. Jacksonville, the team's resolve late in the season and the development on the young pieces on the roster.

Jaguars vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 30-12

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Yaya Diaby? | Week 16 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' dominant victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Jaguars vs. Bucs Week 16 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 16 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

Bucs Dominate Jaguars to Deliver a Happy Holiday Season

Baker Mayfield's precision passing, Mike Evans' two touchdowns and Antoine Winfield Jr.'s all-around defensive dominance led the Buccaneers to a 30-12 victory over Jacksonville that has them one win away from a division title

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Getting Hot at the Right Time | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. QB Mayfield discussed winning four in a row, having more work to do and his connection with WR Mike Evans.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Jaguars vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 30-12 Week 16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 30, Jaguars 12

The Buccaneers dismantled the Jaguars in a 30-12 Christmas Eve victory

Todd Bowles Says Baker Mayfield is Outstanding | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. HC Bowles discussed the dominating win against the Jags, the Bucs putting it all together at the right time and the force rookie OLB Yaya Diaby is becoming.

Breaking Down the Bucs' 30-Point Gift to the Jacksonville Jaguars | Nothing But Bucs

On a Christmas Eve Victory edition of the show, host T.J. Rives returns to re-live the Buccaneers 30-12 win over the Jaguars Sunday night. That's now 4 wins in a row and he has insight and perspective from field level on the win. Plus, get all the great highlights from Buccaneers Radio and interviews with the likes of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antione Winfield, Jr. and coach Todd Bowles. Ho. Ho. Ho. The Bucs are on the cusp of the playoffs late in the year and you can enjoy all of the big moments right here on "Nothing But Bucs!"

What's Next: Bucs Stay Home to Seek Division Title Win vs. Saints

The Buccaneers will ride a four-game winning streak into their Week 17 rematch with the Saints, knowing a victory would give them a third straight NFC South crown

Baker Whips Up Another Fine Performance | Highlights

Watch all of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his 2-TD game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Mike Evans Hauls in 2 TD's vs. Jags | Highlights

Watch all of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches from his 2-TD game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Best Photos From Jaguars vs. Bucs | Week 16

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 16 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chris Godwin Still Amazed by Mike Evans, 'Insane to Me' | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. WR Godwin discussed focusing on one game at a time and the grit of the Buccaneers.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on the Win vs. Jacksonville, 'Executed All-Around' | Press Conference.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. S Winfield Jr. discussed playing 'playoff football' every week and how proud he is of his guys.

Devin White on His Big Return Against the Jaguars | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. LB White discussed his interception in the first quarter vs. the Jags and his gratitude towards HC Todd Bowles.

Rachaad White on Belief in the Locker Room, 'Pick Your Poison' | Press Conference

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. RB White discussed the play-action's success against the Jaguars and showing up for the home fans.
Advertising