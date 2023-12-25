Antoine Winfield Jr. or Yaya Diaby? | Week 16 Game Ball

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 30-12, basically coasting to the double-digit win after going up 30-0 in the third quarter. After the game, both Head Coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield almost immediately described the effort as "complementary football." That was mostly in reference to the fact that the Buccaneers forced four turnovers and scored touchdowns after each of the first three.

Four different players were responsible for those turnovers, as linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. both had interceptions while outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and cornerback Zyon McCollum forced fumbles that were recovered by Tampa Bay. It was a masterful defensive performance for the Bucs' defense, which didn't allow a snap inside its red zone until the third quarter was almost complete. Linebacker Lavonte David also had a big day with eight tackles and a sack.

On offense, quarterback Baker Mayfield stayed on his current heater, recording a 116.7 passer rating that almost (but definitely not) elicits a yawn after his perfect and historic 158.3 rating the week before in Green Bay. Another game, another two touchdown passes to Mike Evans, who is now all alone in 12th place in NFL history in scoring grabs. Rachaad White scored his eighth touchdown in the last eight games and Chris Godwin continued to move the chains on seemingly every third down.

If this was such a complementary effort, should we just give a Game Ball to the whole team and be done with it? Nope! That's not what we do here. After each Buccaneers victory, Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix and I are asked to nominate two players for the honor of receiving our (fictional) Game Ball. Those two are then included in a list of four candidates…and then the final decision is up to you. After you review the cases we make for two of those players, you will find a link at the bottom of the page to cast your ballot.