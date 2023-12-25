Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles: Young Players Settle Down, Step Up for Bucs

The Bucs' biggest stars shone bright in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, but the team also got important contributions from such young players as Yaya Diaby, Zyon McCollum and Trey Palmer

Dec 25, 2023 at 02:08 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

youngguns

On an afternoon in which such established stars as Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. provided the biggest plays in a dominant win over Jacksonville, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also got notable contributions from some of its greenest players.

Evans caught two more touchdown passes, Winfield did a little bit of everything on defense and David had eight solo tackles and a sack, and that's a good formula for a Buccaneers victory. But the Bucs completely ran away from the Jaguars, scoring the game's first 30 points in a 30-12 decision. It was a complete team victory, and that was made possible by the play of such relative newcomers as outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, cornerback Zyon McCollum and wide receiver Trey Palmer.

On Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles said his team has had no other option but to lean on some very young players because so many rookies and second-year players made the 53-man roster out of training camp. That's particularly true on defense, where the Bucs had six different rookies or second-year players get meaningful snaps in Sunday's win.

"They were going to be playing no matter what," said Bowles. "It's a matter of them settling down in situations and understanding situational football – how to play, when to take advantage of their athleticism and when to play scheme-fit defense for our part. Those guys have done a great job at it. They continue to get better and better – you can see the confidence growing in them and it's growing at the right time."

Diaby, in particular, has had his trajectory point upward for the entire second half of the season. A third-round draft pick this spring out of Louisville, he moved into the starting lineup in Week 12, in part because he is the team's best run defender among edge rushers. On Sunday he took over the team's season sack lead, adding 1.5 for a total of 6.5. Diaby also tripped up wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a loss of 12 on an attempted end-around.

"When we drafted him, the biggest thing for me was that he was a shutdown run defender and he could close off the edge," said Bowles. "We knew he could run straight ahead. We didn't know that much of the pass-rush arsenal that he has because he played inside as a three-technique at Louisville. We knew he was very athletic and once we saw him when he got in and we saw the movements, we said, 'This guy has a chance to be a very good football player.' He's continued to grow and grow and progress and you're kind of seeing a lot of that right now."

McCollum, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023, has been invaluable all season for the Buccaneers, as he has repeatedly filled in for starting corners Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis when they were injured. That happened again on Sunday, with Davis suffering a concussion in the first half and missing the rest of the game. McCollum took over his spot and produced four tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble, which Winfield recovered.

McCollum actually saw his first snaps of the game at a new position. Given how well McCollum has played as a spot starter, the Bucs' coaching staff wanted to find ways to keep him on the field even with both Dean and Davis healthy. McCollum was one of several players who rotated in at safety in the early part of the game, and Bowles said the Bucs could take advantage of his versatility going forward.

Related Links

"Depending on who we play and what the matchups are, he could be anywhere from safety, nickel, or linebacker," said the coach. "The matchups will determine that – what we can or think we can or can't do with him will determine that. [I am] not sure at this point in time."

The Bucs aren't quite as green on offense, and most of their production against Jacksonville came from usual suspects like Evans, Chris Godwin and Rachaad White. However, Palmer, a sixth-round rookie who has gradually seized control of a larger and larger role as the third receiver, caught four passes for 42 yards, including a key 18-yard catch-and-run on third-and-seven on a game-opening field goal drive.

"Trey has been solid," said Bowles. "Trey has been very solid. I love the way he blocks, I love the way he works routes inside. [When] you've got Mike and Chris getting off pretty [well] like they did yesterday and last week, you're going to be kind of quiet. But, we know where he is, we can count him, he plays with confidence, he's a very good football player. We really like him."

The Buccaneers are one win away from clinching the NFC South thanks to a four-game winning streak. They've greatly improved their playoff chances thanks to some outsized performances from the likes of Evans, Winfield and Baker Mayfield. But a number of young players are filling in the cracks to produce full-team efforts. If the Bucs do make it to mid-January football, they'll be relying on those young players then, too.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars | Week 16 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 30-12 romping of the Jaguars in Week 16 
news

Bucs Dominate Jaguars to Deliver a Happy Holiday Season

Baker Mayfield's precision passing, Mike Evans' two touchdowns and Antoine Winfield Jr.'s all-around defensive dominance led the Buccaneers to a 30-12 victory over Jacksonville that has them one win away from a division title
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 30, Jaguars 12

The Buccaneers dismantled the Jaguars in a 30-12 Christmas Eve victory
news

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action
news

Jaguars-Buccaneers Inactives | Antoine Winfield Jr. Set to Play

Playmaking safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was added to the Bucs' injury report Friday and listed as questionable, will not be sidelined by his calf issue on Sunday against Jacksonville
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Jaguars, Week 16 2023 

The Buccaneers will host the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium … Key stats, lineup notes and more
news

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16
news

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt
news

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Week 16

The Buccaneers will take on the Jaguars on Christmas Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch
news

A Career Year? | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about Baker Mayfield's best season, Rachaad White's continuing production, fantasy football, roster health and more
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Todd Bowles: Young Players Settle Down, Step Up for Bucs

The Bucs' biggest stars shone bright in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, but the team also got important contributions from such young players as Yaya Diaby, Zyon McCollum and Trey Palmer

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars | Week 16 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 30-12 romping of the Jaguars in Week 16 

Todd Bowles on Fourth Straight Win, Not Slowing Down | Press Conference 

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. HC Bowles discussed the impressive showing vs. Jacksonville, the team's resolve late in the season and the development on the young pieces on the roster.

Jaguars vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 30-12

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Bucs Dominate Jaguars to Deliver a Happy Holiday Season

Baker Mayfield's precision passing, Mike Evans' two touchdowns and Antoine Winfield Jr.'s all-around defensive dominance led the Buccaneers to a 30-12 victory over Jacksonville that has them one win away from a division title

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Getting Hot at the Right Time | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. QB Mayfield discussed winning four in a row, having more work to do and his connection with WR Mike Evans.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Jaguars vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 30-12 Week 16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 30, Jaguars 12

The Buccaneers dismantled the Jaguars in a 30-12 Christmas Eve victory

Todd Bowles Says Baker Mayfield is Outstanding | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. HC Bowles discussed the dominating win against the Jags, the Bucs putting it all together at the right time and the force rookie OLB Yaya Diaby is becoming.

Breaking Down the Bucs' 30-Point Gift to the Jacksonville Jaguars | Nothing But Bucs

On a Christmas Eve Victory edition of the show, host T.J. Rives returns to re-live the Buccaneers 30-12 win over the Jaguars Sunday night. That's now 4 wins in a row and he has insight and perspective from field level on the win. Plus, get all the great highlights from Buccaneers Radio and interviews with the likes of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antione Winfield, Jr. and coach Todd Bowles. Ho. Ho. Ho. The Bucs are on the cusp of the playoffs late in the year and you can enjoy all of the big moments right here on "Nothing But Bucs!"

What's Next: Bucs Stay Home to Seek Division Title Win vs. Saints

The Buccaneers will ride a four-game winning streak into their Week 17 rematch with the Saints, knowing a victory would give them a third straight NFC South crown

Baker Whips Up Another Fine Performance | Highlights

Watch all of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his 2-TD game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Mike Evans Hauls in 2 TD's vs. Jags | Highlights

Watch all of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches from his 2-TD game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Best Photos From Jaguars vs. Bucs | Week 16

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 16 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chris Godwin Still Amazed by Mike Evans, 'Insane to Me' | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. WR Godwin discussed focusing on one game at a time and the grit of the Buccaneers.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on the Win vs. Jacksonville, 'Executed All-Around' | Press Conference.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. S Winfield Jr. discussed playing 'playoff football' every week and how proud he is of his guys.

Devin White on His Big Return Against the Jaguars | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. LB White discussed his interception in the first quarter vs. the Jags and his gratitude towards HC Todd Bowles.

Rachaad White on Belief in the Locker Room, 'Pick Your Poison' | Press Conference

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following the Bucs' 30-12 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. RB White discussed the play-action's success against the Jaguars and showing up for the home fans.

Baker Preheats the Oven, Drops Ball in, Pulls Out Another TD Pass to Evans | Jaguars vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws his second TD pass of the day to WR Mike Evans against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Mike Evans PASSES Gronk & Davante on All-Time TD List | Jaguars vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. WR Evans now passes WR Davante Adams (active) and legendary TE Rob Gronkowski for 12th most in NFL history.
Advertising