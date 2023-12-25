Todd Bowles: Young Players Settle Down, Step Up for Bucs

Diaby, in particular, has had his trajectory point upward for the entire second half of the season. A third-round draft pick this spring out of Louisville, he moved into the starting lineup in Week 12, in part because he is the team's best run defender among edge rushers. On Sunday he took over the team's season sack lead, adding 1.5 for a total of 6.5. Diaby also tripped up wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a loss of 12 on an attempted end-around.

"When we drafted him, the biggest thing for me was that he was a shutdown run defender and he could close off the edge," said Bowles. "We knew he could run straight ahead. We didn't know that much of the pass-rush arsenal that he has because he played inside as a three-technique at Louisville. We knew he was very athletic and once we saw him when he got in and we saw the movements, we said, 'This guy has a chance to be a very good football player.' He's continued to grow and grow and progress and you're kind of seeing a lot of that right now."

McCollum, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023, has been invaluable all season for the Buccaneers, as he has repeatedly filled in for starting corners Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis when they were injured. That happened again on Sunday, with Davis suffering a concussion in the first half and missing the rest of the game. McCollum took over his spot and produced four tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble, which Winfield recovered.