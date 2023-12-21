2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

On the Saturday evening before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the Carolina Panthers, Head Coach Todd Bowles told his players that within eight days they could be in first place in the NFC South. Given that the Buccaneers were 4-7 at the time after losing six of their previous seven games, that seemed like a mildly bizarre fact, but it was also true.

It also came to pass.

Wins over the Panthers and Falcons put the Bucs into a three-way tie at 6-7 with Atlanta and New Orleans, and then things got even better. In Week 15, the Bucs seized a critical win in Green Bay and the Falcons dropped a last-minute decision in Carolina. Now it's a two-way tie for the South lead with the Saints, and the Bucs currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Saints will come to Tampa in Week 17 for a massive rematch, but it's too early for players and coaches to be focusing on that game. Next up is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if the Bucs want to insure that they are still controlling their own playoff fate by next week they need to stay on a hot streak against another first-place team in the state of Florida.

"It's just knowing what we can possibly have ahead of us if we handle [the] game of [the] week and how much [work] we put in over this whole past offseason, training camp, and everything," said outside linebacker Shaq Barrett. "We're not ready to go home yet, so we're going to do whatever it takes to keep our season going to get to the postseason. We just take it one game at a time, and like Bowles said two weeks ago, 'The next couple of days we could be in first place,' and we handled that, so now we just have to keep going, and keep controlling our own destiny. We don't want to be in anybody else's hands."

The Jaguars have lost three straight against prime AFC contenders but are still in first in the AFC South due to a tiebreaker over the Colts. Young star quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the week in the concussion protocol and thus may not be available to play on Sunday, in which case the Jaguars would turn to C.J. Beathard, presuming an injury to his non-throwing shoulder doesn't sideline him, too. (Beathard was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.) Jacksonville is also without one of its top pass-catchers in Christian Kirk but still has plenty of firepower, from dual threat running back Travis Etienne to big-play wideout Calvin Ridley to high-volume tight end Evan Engram.

"Offensively, the way Ridley is playing right now, it's hard to argue he's not one of the top three [wide receivers] in the league right now with the way he's been playing," said Bowles. "Trevor Lawrence is a phenomenal quarterback, running and throwing the football. Etienne can run and catch the ball out of the backfield. Engram as a tight end/wide receiver – whatever you want to call him – he can block, he can run, he can catch. They present a lot of problems."

Jacksonville's defense has a pair of extremely athletic edge rushers in Josh Allen and Travon Walker, both former top-10 picks, and they've combined for 19.5 sacks this season. The Jaguars are also tied for the league lead in takeaways, led by cornerback Darious Williams' four interceptions. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield knows that defense is a minefield of players who can take the ball away.

"They do a really, really good job of it," said Mayfield. "And it's not just one guy – it's a lot of them. It starts up front. Obviously, they've got two great pass rushers in Walker and Allen off the edge. Taking care of those guys – they present issues on their own. And then, the secondary, those guys up front allow the secondary to be extremely aggressive and they're smart players. They have played a lot of ball together. They're opportunistic, but we have to take care of the ball, especially this late in the year. The playoff mentality, it's all about the ball – taking care of it and making sure we're not doing anything to hurt ourselves. That includes for me penalties, turnovers and all of those negative plays. Eliminating all of those things when you play a team like this [is critical], and just trying to move the chains consistently."

Mayfield pushed the Buccaneers into a "playoff mode mentality" three weeks ago, and the Bucs have advanced three weeks in a row. They'll try to stay alive again in Week 16, but the Jaguars are also in a tight playoff race and will surely arrive at Raymond James Stadium with just as much motivation. The game could turn the season for either team, or possibly both.

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Sunday, December 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)

Tampa, Florida

Television: CBS (Local WTSP Channel 10)

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers welcomed a third NFL team to the state of Florida in 1995 when a round of expansion brought in the Jacksonville Jaguars (and the Carolina Panthers). Tampa Bay's initial welcome wasn't very warm, as they defeated the first-year Jaguars in 1995, albeit barely. The Buccaneers also claimed the two most recent meetings between the two Sunshine State rivals, a 38-31 shootout win in Tampa in 2015 and a 28-11 thumping in Jacksonville in 2019. However, the Jaguars owned the rest of the series in between those Bucs wins.

Overall, the Jaguars leads the series by a 4-3 margin, but the Bucs are 2-1 in games played in Tampa. The Bucs got their first-ever win in Jacksonville in that 2019 meeting, with running back Peyton Barber scoring two touchdowns on the ground and linebacker Devin White returning a fumble 14 yards for a touchdown. White also had an interception off starter Nick Foles in that game, and when Gardner Minshew replaced Foles he was picked off by cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

The aforementioned 38-31 Bucs win in 2015 actually required a rally from the home team, which was losing 24-23 near the end of the third quarter. The game-changing play was a nine-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Tampa Bay defensive end Jacquies Smith. Doug Martin ran for 123 yards and the Bucs' final score as part of a 183-yard outing for Tampa Bay's ground game.

The Bucs' win to kick off the series in 1995 was even closer. In fact, the expansion Jaguars scored on a Pete Mitchell touchdown catch with 37 seconds left to cut the Bucs' lead to 17-16 and then elected to go for the win with a two-point conversion. Cornerback Charles Dimry's tight coverage on wide receiver Jimmy Smith kept Jaguars quarterback Steve Beuerlein from converting on the two-point pass, but the Jaguars then successfully pulled off an onside kick to engineer another chance to win. That left it up to Martin Mayhew to seal the Bucs' victory with an interception on the next play.