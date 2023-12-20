Jaguars-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 16

TOP STORYLINES

Streaking Down the Stretch – The Buccaneers don't actually have to win all of their remaining games to make the playoffs, or even to win the division, but that's the only certain path, which is why Bowles and his crew have chosen to assume that as their reality. They have been clinging to that notion since a Week 12 loss at Indianapolis dropped them to 4-7 after a very encouraging 3-1 start to the season. Now that the Buccaneers have gotten hot again – and are arguably playing significantly better than they did in that first month, particularly on offense – they have reason to believe they can run the table. While the Bucs take on a dangerous Jacksonville team this week, the Saints have to head to Los Angeles to face the Rams, one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Bucs are currently the four seed in the NFC because of their head-to-head tiebreaker edge over the Saints, but they would feel much better with an actual lead in the division standings. Getting one up on New Orleans would put the Saints into desperation mode as they come to Tampa for a rematch the following weekend. The Buccaneers also would be in possession of a Wild Card spot with their current record and tiebreaker figures if they weren't slotted in as the NFC South leader. That race is going to be extremely tight over the next three weeks, as there are six teams with either 7-7 or 6-8 records. The Bucs need to stay hot.

A Complete Offensive Effort – Dave Canales, in his first season as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, is relentlessly optimistic, so he surely believed this day would come. He had spoken about his desire to see all parts of the Bucs' offense start to produce at the same time, with top wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both getting heavily involved in the passing game and the Rachaad White-led ground game also producing at a high level. It happened in Week 15 in Green Bay. Chris Godwin caught 10 passes for 155 yards, Mike Evans added five grabs for 57 yards and his 11th touchdown of the season. White had 139 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown and the Bucs only missed out on their fourth straight 100-yard rushing performance when Baker Mayfield lost two yards on a pair of game-ending kneel downs. Baker Mayfield actually got more than those three involved, as tight end Cade Otton had two catches for 50 yards, wide receiver David Moore had 68 yards and a touchdown and tight end Ko Kieft scored his first touchdown of the season. This is the blueprint, but one great game doesn't mean the Buccaneers' offense has turned the corner for sure. Jacksonville's defense has struggled in some areas but, as noted above, can rush the passer and can keep the Jaguars in games with key turnovers. The Buccaneers are focused on winning their third straight division title, but if they subsequently want to make some noise in the playoffs they need to show that their offensive explosion in Green Bay is the start of something lasting and not an exception.

How Will the Jags Attack? – Of course, the most important storyline for this week game from a two-team perspective is the status of Trevor Lawrence. The third-year quarterback and first-overall pick from the 2021 draft, sustained a concussion late in last Sunday's loss to Baltimore and began this week in the concussion protocol. It is possible that Lawrence will clear all the steps in that protocol over the course of the week and start against the Buccaneers on Sunday, and it's worth noting that he has yet to miss a start in his career. The Jaguars signed quarterback E.J. Perry to their practice squad on Tuesday, indicating there is at least some concern that additional depth will be needed on Sunday. If Lawrence can't play, the Jaguars would turn to seventh-year pro C.J. Beathard, who has thrown 14 passes this season and completed 12 of them for 77 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Beathard started 12 games over four seasons in San Francisco, compiling a 2-10 record as a starter and an 18-14 TD-INT ratio. Whoever is distributing the football will have a strong supporting cast of skill-position players, even with wide receiver Christian Kirk on injured reserve. Tight end Evan Engram has 88 catches and three touchdowns and wide receiver Calvin Ridley has started to produce like he did when he was a rising star in Atlanta. Running back Travis Etienne has racked up 1,248 yards from scrimmage, making him one of the NFL's most productive backs.